Sausage-Stuffed Thanksgiving Stuffing Bites Recipe

Whether you're planning an upscale list of hor d'oeuvres for your Thanksgiving dinner, or crafting an festive Thanksgiving "girl dinner" (admit it, that would be kind of fun), the menu isn't complete without some kind of stuffing in the mix. These sausage-stuffed Thanksgiving stuffing bites designed by developer Michelle McGlinn turn the classic casserole into an appetizer, transforming the moist cubes of sourdough into bite-sized cups. Each buttery cup is filled with Italian sausage, onion, celery, and garlic, then baked until golden and topped with fresh cranberry relish.

If you'd rather serve these during dinner Thanksgiving dinner as an alternative to actual stuffing, just think of them as mini stuffing muffins and serve them on a platter beside the other sides. They're a great option for young kids who still like to play with their food, too, so don't shy away from the kids' table with these stuffing bites. These are everything you love in a stuffing casserole, made bite-size and ready to eat.