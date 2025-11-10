Review: TGI Fridays' 2025 Holiday Menu Feels Like The First Gift Of The Season
TGI Fridays kicked off the holiday season by adorning its menu with a variety of festive new items. Each selection promises to bring seasonal cheer to people of all ages, and there are many culinary gifts to explore. Seasonal beverages range from sparkly, adults-only cocktails to cozy drinks for the little ones. Three new items feature Santa, his elves, and a puffy snowman, and new Holiday Towers showcase menu items in a stack (tiered fare that makes sharing infinitely more fun).
When I learned of the merry menu, I grabbed my sleigh and glided over to Fridays so I could review the offerings. Since the Holiday Towers feature signature Fridays' dishes in a shareable arrangement, I narrowed my assessment to the limited-edition drinks and desserts. I sat in a bedecked corner of the restaurant, sampled each item, and reviewed them based on taste, texture, relevance to the holiday theme, and value for the price.
Yes, I ordered eight innovative drinks and the new desserts. 'Tis the season after all. I had a jolly good time and left with rosy cheeks and warmth in my belly (and a designated driver). The new menu items will be available until January 5, 2026, so when you're ready to celebrate the holidays with a few culinary gifts, head to your local Fridays and give these options a whirl.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste test: Jolly Pom-A-Rita
I'm a self-professed margarita aficionado, so I was quite excited to try the Jolly Pom-A-Rita. I can assure you, the anticipation was worth it; the cocktail did not disappoint. The colorful margarita featured the high-quality tequila Don Julio, fresh pomegranate juice, and a splash of orange-scented Cointreau. Shaken before it was poured over ice, the zesty drink was served with a wedge of lime and a partially salted rim. I was completely smitten with the complexity of flavors in this cocktail. The Don Julio tequila exuded strong citrusy notes and left a peppery finish on the palate, as a first-rate tequila is apt to do. The pomegranate juice was fresh and fruity, and its honey-like undertones balanced the tequila's heat. A splash of Cointreau further enhanced the nuances of citrus and spice, and left a clean finish.
I also appreciated that only half of the rim was salted. While I do like a smidge of salt with my margarita, I find a fully salted rim overkill. With half of the glass unsalted, I was able to choose when and when not to include salt in the sip. I thoroughly enjoyed this cocktail and found it delivered the ideal marriage of tangy, sweet, and spicy. My Jolly Pom-A-Rita was $13.99, and, for me, it was the brightest star in the beverage line-up. And I'm picky about my margaritas.
Taste test: Ho Ho Hennessy
Hail to the staffer in the TGI Fridays think tank who said, "Let's serve a Hennessy cocktail in a Christmas ornament and dangle it from a garland." The creativity of the Ho Ho Hennessy is beyond impressive — it was a dazzling display. The ornament was filled with a combination of Hennessy cognac, Grand Marnier, lemon, and cranberry juice and then served swinging from an arch of shimmering garland. Truth be told, I almost didn't want to mess up the presentation to taste the medley, but my hesitation was short-lived. To serve the drink, I unscrewed the cap and poured the mixture into its companion vessel — a sugar-rimmed glass with a twist of lemon. I liked that I had to fiddle with the ornament to pour my own cocktail; it made the experience much more jolly.
The taste of this cocktail was wonderful. The Hennessy was toasty, warm, and had hints of vanilla, the Grand Marnier delivered notes of bittersweet orange, and the cranberry juice offered a pop of color and subtle tang. The lemon and sugar played well together and rounded out the complexity of the cocktail. My Ho Ho Hennessy was $11.99, and I'll admit, I was surprised. Hennessy is a costly, high-end liqueur, so I was amazed that this drink was under $20. Especially when it arrived in such a spectacular fashion.
Taste test: Big Kahuna Klaus
Rum fans take note — with the Big Kahuna Klaus, you can take a vacation to the tropics without the hassle of travel. Made with Bacardi rum, Malibu rum, Midori, and tropical fruit, this drink was as colorful as it was refreshing. My drink arrived in an adorable, Santa-inspired jar that featured red boots, a green beverage, a red lid, and a green straw — it rarely gets more festive than that. In fact, I almost thought this was a drink for the kiddos. But don't be fooled; there's plenty of alcohol in this tiki-bar-inspired cocktail.
The combination of rum varieties produced deep flavors of caramel and coconut, and the Midori offered nuances of honeydew melon. The tangy and sweet elements of the cocktail were seamlessly balanced, and the drink was incredibly revitalizing. I also appreciated the lively color, and you can thank the Midori for that. My Big Kahuna Klaus was $9.99, which I found quite reasonable for the variety of liquors used. And, I'll be honest, I didn't realize I was such a rum fan; this drink brought me straight back to Barbados.
Taste test: Snowball Choco-Tini
The Snowball Choco-Tini is essentially a chocolate martini with a cotton candy snowball on top — so there's a lot to gush about here. The martini portion is a shaken blend of Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka and Baileys Chocolate Liqueur. The concoction is poured over ice and topped with a fluffy mound of cotton candy and colored sprinkles. I'll start with the cotton candy because I was a tad enamored. Just like carnival cotton candy, the feathery ball melted as soon as it hit my palate. And it was sweet, but somehow not cloyingly sugary. I cherished how the cotton candy's sweetness married well with the kick of the martini.
Now for the martini component — I relished the balance of vanilla and chocolate in every sip. Neither taste was overpowering, so I experienced the best of both chocolate and vanilla, in unison. My Snowball Choco-Tini was $9.99, which I considered a great value, especially considering it unites Smirnoff and Baileys. Like a playful dessert on ice, the Snowball Choco-Tini is a winning cocktail.
Taste test: Santa's Nightcap Shots & Cookies
You might get a few extra goodies under the tree if you give Santa the Santa's Nightcap Shots & Cookies. I giggled when I received my order — two shot-glass-sized elf stockings were filled with a blend of Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, Baileys Irish Cream, and DeKuyper Amaretto Liqueur. Topped with whipped cream and sprinkles, these were unlike any shot I've had before. The flavor was so delicious, I found sipping them much more enjoyable. Each shot delivered nuances of vanilla, Irish cream, and almond (from the almond-infused amaretto). The whipped cream on top added creaminess to each shot and an airy sweetness as it melted into the drink. And despite my expectations, the shots weren't too sweet. Sure, they were sweeter than a shot of vodka, but they weren't too sugary.
But there's more. The shots came with two massive chocolate chip cookies. Chasers perhaps? The cookies were still warm, and I could tell by the aroma that they had just left the oven. The gems were chewy in the middle, crisp around the edges, and crammed with chocolate chunks and chocolate chips. My order of Santa's Nightcap Shots & Cookies was $13.99, and, considering you get two shots and two enormous cookies, this item could easily serve two. For that reason, I think it's priced accordingly.
Taste test: Sleigh-Cation
I chuckled when I received my Sleigh-Cation non-alcoholic beverage because I thought it looked like an elf. The server asserted, "That wasn't the intention, but glad you like it." Sure, I was clearly in the holiday spirit by that point, and everything looked jovial to me. It's hard not to get excited for the holidays when surrounded by the TGI Fridays festive decor. The drink was a colorful blend of pineapple, pomegranate, passion fruit, and citrus juices. Garnished with two pineapple leaves and a cherry, it certainly resembled a flushed-face elf to me.
I found this drink delightfully invigorating, with strong notes of passion fruit — a berry that delivers tart, sweet, and citrusy essences. It was vibrant and fresh, and the presentation was festive. I also loved that the drink arrived foamy, which means it was shaken before being poured over ice. My Sleigh-Cation was $4.99, which I thought was a fair price for a specialty drink.
Taste test: Holiday Hot Cocoa & Cookie
If you crave hot cocoa when temperatures dip, TGI Fridays' Holiday Hot Cocoa & Cookie is for you. The steaming hot chocolate arrived in a hefty Santa mug with a mound of whipped cream and a dusting of sprinkles. Like the ultimate hot chocolate made at home, the hot cocoa was rich, creamy, and deeply chocolaty. It wasn't made from a paltry packet of hot cocoa mix.
The hot cocoa would have been satisfying enough, but the comfy drink came with three plump marshmallows and two giant cookies. I thought adding marshmallows was a genius idea; once the whipped cream was gone, I replaced it with a few meaty marshmallows.
The cookies were brilliant too. I realize the menu indicates one "cookie," but I received two. And they were colossal, so one would have sufficed. They were just as tasty as the previously mentioned cookies, so I suppose I'm glad they brought two after all. My Holiday Hot Cocoa & Cookie(s) was $6.99, a great value for the volume of food and drink. Cozy hot cocoa coupled with freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies — I could have stayed all night.
Taste test: Cherry Cream Cola
Fridays' Cherry Cream Cola is a cute, non-alcoholic drink option, and a fun way to celebrate the season. The beverage delivers a blend of cherry, cream, and Coca-Cola and is topped with a mountain of whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. I liked this culinary mashup because the cream mellowed the bite from the cola, and the hint of cherry added sweetness and elegance.
Truth be told, I'm not much of a soda person, but I found myself liking this drink. I think the cream took some of the sting out of the cola's carbonization. Note to cola lovers: There's still plenty of fizz, so if you enjoy carbonated beverages, you will like this one. Since this drink is sweet and creamy, I'd be more inclined to order it as a dessert, not a beverage to pair with my meal. My Cherry Cream Cola was $4.99, which I found acceptable considering it's a jazzed-up cola with a fancy garnish.
Taste test: Melting Snowman Sundae
Meet the Melting Snowman Sundae — a skillet dessert featuring a warm brownie, vanilla ice cream, snowman-shaped cotton candy, sweet marshmallows, and hot fudge sauce. This interactive dessert came alive when a TGI Fridays elf arrived and poured the fudge sauce over the snowman. While it was sad to watch my snowman melt, it made for a whimsical show. Kudos to whoever came up with this idea; it's wildly fun and certain to summon the kid out of anyone.
The brownie was warm, fudge-like, and decadent. The cotton candy was melt-in-your-mouth delicious, even when melted into the ice cream. The vanilla ice cream was velvety and smooth, and had nice notes of vanilla bean. The marshmallows were plump, warm, and caramelized, as if they had just left the campfire. The hot fudge was rich and satiny, and married everything together in the skillet. I adored the hot, drippy sauce, and how it permeated everything — from the cotton candy, to the ice cream, brownie, and marshmallows. My Melting Snowman Sundae was $11.99, and it was certainly big enough to serve at least two people.
Final thoughts
This review gave me the opportunity to enter the holiday season with flair. The TGI Fridays restaurant I visited was completely decked out — every corner of the restaurant had its own theme: elf station, candy cane village, Santa's workshop, and a snowy little town. It was a true escape to fantasyland. There were even snowy footprints on the floor.
I found the Fridays holiday menu incredibly creative, from the festive cocktails to the innovative desserts, and towers of shareable appetizers. I thoroughly enjoyed all eight holiday-themed drinks and the new desserts (Santa's Cookies and the Melting Snowman Sundae). It was fun to sample everything on site, so I could grasp the spirit of each item while immersing myself in the holiday scheme.
The drinks that were meant to be fruity and fresh were just that. The beverages that were designed to be creamy, rich, and decadent delivered on all fronts. The desserts were playful and wholly memorable. In one trip, I was able to explore drinks that were both Christmasy and tropical, and desserts that made me smile.
Every item on the TGI Fridays holiday menu was definitely nice; nothing for the naughty list. With floor-to-ceiling holiday decor and an imaginative holiday menu, Fridays makes a great winter destination. And it's much closer than the North Pole.