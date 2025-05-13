The Absolute Best Chocolate Liqueur Comes From A Beloved Brand

Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chocolate liqueur brings decadence to everything from cocktails to desserts, that is if you can resist the urge to sip it neat as a post-dinner digestif. Of course, not all chocolate liqueurs are equal, so we tasted and ranked 7 popular chocolate liqueur brands to find the tastiest one. The absolute best chocolate liqueur comes from Baileys, a beloved brand you've surely heard of.

Baileys Irish Cream is one of the most popular types of liqueurs, so our hopes were high when we sampled the world-famous brand's chocolate liqueur. Despite its curiously un-chocolatey beige color, Bailey's exceeded our expectations for taste, the main criteria for our ranking. The other aspect we were looking for was balance. And Bailey's chocolate liqueur beat out the competition both with its rich and indulgent chocolate flavor and for the fact that it offered a perfect balance of sweetness and the earthy, bitter cacao notes characteristic of high-quality chocolate. Furthermore, the beige hue of the liqueur is the result of incorporating Baileys Irish cream as the foundation to which melted Belgian chocolate is added. So you get a milky, velvety element that sets Baileys chocolate liqueur above the competition.

Not only did this chocolate liqueur taste creamy and chocolatey, but it had a sophisticated alcoholic finish and lingering warmth that distinguishes chocolate liqueur from chocolate milk. Considering a lot of chocolate liqueurs on our list had a harsh alcoholic bite, the subtle hint of alcohol on the tail end of every sip of Baileys really set it apart.