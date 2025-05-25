What Type Of Alcohol Is Hennessy?

When someone mentions "Hennessy" at the bar, you just know that they're running up a big tab. Even those who have no interest in spirits will recognize Hennessy as a premium liquor brand. And sure enough, even the cheapest entry-level Hennessy (or, as fans like to call them, Henny) will still go up to $50 for a standard 750-milliliter bottle of Hennessy Very Special (VS). The uninitiated might be wondering what exactly Henny is for it to be so pricey. And no, despite having the same color, it's not a whiskey — it's a cognac.

Cognac is a type of brandy. To get brandy, wine is distilled into a clear-colored alcohol known as eau-de-vie (French for "water of life"). After distillation, this potent spirit is packed into a wooden cask for a couple of years. When it's deemed mature, the cask is broken and voilà, out pours brandy.

Cognacs are made following pretty much the same process. However, there are things that set them apart, the most significant being the region in which they're distilled. In order to earn the name "cognac", the liquor has to be distilled in a very specific region measuring about 185,000 acres in southwestern France called, you guessed it, Cognac. It's the largest white wine-producing area in France and home to about 240 cognac distilleries (also called "houses"). Among these 240 houses and belonging to the group of the top-ranked cognac brands is Hennessy.