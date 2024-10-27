Grande Vs Petite Champagne: The Difference Between Cognacs

Like Champagne, Cognac is named for a specific region in France. Though both come from grapes, the two are otherwise quite distinct from one another. Cognac is a double-distilled brandy created mostly from Ugni blanc grapes in six defined growing regions of Southwest France. Within those six appellations, also known as crus, two stand out as the most prestigious: the Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne.

The six regions designated for growing the roughly 190,000 acres of grapes for Cognacs perch near the picturesque French town of Cognac. That includes the other four crus: Fins Bois, Bons Bois, Borderies, and Bois Ordinaires. Each has its own defining soils and topography, but no Cognacs receive more praise than ones emerging from Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne. The somewhat confusing names of those two crus apparently arose from having similar characteristics to soils in the northeastern Champagne region, namely a notable chalkiness that contributes to the light floral and fruit flavors in the resulting Cognacs.

All Cognacs, regardless of where they originate within the six crus, must adhere to meticulously specific requirements, including double copper-pot distillation of specific grapes, plus two years of cask aging in oak wood from France's Limousin or Tronçais forests. Given the identical process, you'd imagine the two most elite Cognac regions, which share similar soil composition, would produce almost indistinguishable results. But even the slightest factor can noticeably impact the final bottles of Cognac.

