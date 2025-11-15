6 Vintage Entertaining Trends That Deserve A Comeback — And 4 To Leave Behind
You may remember the first party you ever hosted, but do you recall the first one you attended? With several holidays to celebrate each year, not to mention birthdays, all these festivities can blur together. That's why you need to make a special effort when hosting a party to ensure it is memorable and distinct from other gatherings. This doesn't mean more work, though. Sometimes all you need is one or two noteworthy activities or personal touches to make your event the talk of the town. They don't even need to be entirely novel. There are plenty of vintage entertaining trends that can provide inspiration and grounds for genuine connection among guests.
We interviewed three experts to understand which vintage entertaining trends deserve a comeback, as well as which should be left behind. Paul Zahn is a highly acclaimed host and entertaining expert. Sue Chan is the founder of Care of Chan, a one-stop shop for learning how to forge community around food and drink. Finally, Becca Atchison is an event and wedding planner who has worked around the world.
You might be here to learn how to make your holiday parties more nostalgic. Or desire to throw a seemingly effortless cocktail party to rival the one in "Breakfast at Tiffany's." No matter what, remember that you are allowed to breathe fresh life into traditions and add your own creative elements. "The goal isn't to recreate the past," Atchison observes. "It's to reinterpret its grace and generosity in a way that feels relevant, effortless, and luxurious in its intentional simplicity."
Comeback: listening to vinyl records
Vinyl records often have hipster connotations, and the large black discs can seem unnecessary in an age where free music is available at our fingertips. But music really does sound different when it flows out of a record player than when it blares from a phone. Speakers are impactful, of course; it's why movies sound better when you watch them at a theater rather than from your couch. Similarly, the vinyl is believed to offer more room for nuance than its digital counterpart, affecting the range of sounds that grace your ears.
You can understand, then, why Zahn recommends treating your guests to a vinyl listening session. In his words, "There is nothing more nostalgic than lighting a fire in the fireplace, pouring a nice glass of spiked eggnog, and gathering around and listening to records after a holiday dinner." He proposes placing phones in a basket for the duration of a record to encourage deeper listening.
This doesn't mean that you can't rely on digital music at all, though. Zahn suggests that you coordinate your speakers to play a soundtrack throughout the house, and if it's the holiday season, including vintage tunes is a must. He recommends "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," originally sung by Darlene Love in 1963. On the other hand, if you are celebrating a milestone birthday, surprise the guest of honor with a record from the year they were born.
Comeback: physical invitations and thank-you cards
As much as Nora Ephron's film "You've Got Mail" may have made us swoon, snail mail has a certain charm that e-mails and text messages can never imitate. Chan tells us that, despite the odds being against it, she would be pleased to see folks dropping physical invitations into the mailbox once again. This action is not without a bit of effort; you'll need to write (or print) a hard copy of an invitation, place it into a stamped and addressed envelope, and mail it. Even if physical invitations never see a major resurgence, going the extra mile to do all this will make your party stand out from most others.
Wedding invitations are one of the only exceptions to the rule, as many people still prefer to send hard copies with gorgeous photographs to celebrate their big day. The fact that these invitations are often stuck to the fridge by invitees and left there for months goes to show how much joy a physical invitation can bring to recipients. Plus, with a visible reminder of your party, they will be less likely to forget about their commitment to attend.
After you've swept up the last crumbs of Chex Mix and restored your chairs to their proper places, it's time to write a batch of thank-you cards. Alternatively, or additionally, you can send guests home with a thoughtful party favor. For example, if you are hosting a coffee tasting, gifting each attendee a coffee-scented candle would be a nice touch.
Leave behind: dressing up unnecessarily
A myriad cultural sensitivities have entered mainstream consciousness that folks never would have imagined decades ago. For example, Zahn recommends against donning costumes to mimic Native Americans and pilgrims for Thanksgiving. While you can research the communities that inspired our public holidays, dressing up like them often oversimplifies reality and stereotypes groups while evoking misinformed connotations. Besides, in the case of Thanksgiving, it's better to use the holiday as a chance to express gratitude and humility rather than assume the story we were all told growing up is true.
Chan also noted that costume parties can be stressful, wasteful, and expensive. To create a more inclusive environment, ensure guests know that a costume is not mandatory for attending your themed event, be it a Halloween party, a Great Gatsby party, or a masquerade ball. This is, of course, a personal choice. Mandating costumes, on the other hand, can create a more cohesive spirit and encourage folks to step outside their comfort zones. Nevertheless, give guests plenty of time to source disguises and keep a few on hand for those who show up dressed as themselves.
Comeback: personalized place settings
Anyone who has ever planned a wedding can recite the pros and cons of assigned seating verbatim. Giving invitees a specific seat can be stressful for you and result in pushback from unwilling guests. However, there are many reasons to assign seats as well. You might want your divorced cousin to sit next to your single friend in the hopes that they hit it off, or perhaps be on a mission to separate your best friend from their ex, preventing even the possibility of eye contact.
If you choose to dictate where your guests sit, personalized place settings are a thoughtful choice. Handwritten place cards are a form of communication between host and guest, notes Atchison. They let guests know that you were thinking of them before the party even began. If you have the time and desire to make something more elaborate than a folded paper card, you can transform old wine corks into name-card stands. Atchison also suggests laying out unique napkin rings, menu cards, or gifts to mark each person's place. If you know a guest has dietary restrictions, this is your opportunity to make them feel cared for by providing them with a special menu.
Finally, Atchison warns against assigning seats based on social status. "True hospitality means making everyone feel welcome and comfortable, not adhering to old rules for appearance's sake." So while the oldest person may traditionally be seated at the head of the table, if that makes it difficult for them to get to the bathroom, you might want to reconsider.
Leave behind: putting all the pressure on women
It's a common presumption that all your family recipes were penned and passed down by women. And while that presumption may (more often than not) be true, it doesn't need to be the case for your future offspring. Men have just as much of a place in the kitchen as women, and Chan stresses that women should not be expected to function as hosts, cooks, and homemakers simultaneously.
There's a lot that goes into hosting a party. You need to make sure the floors are vacuumed, the furniture is arranged to encourage conversation, the amount of tableware is sufficient, the candles are lit, the decorations are displayed, the tablecloths are washed, the playlist is set, the party favors are wrapped, and, of course, the food is cooked. That's not to mention what is expected after guests arrive — you must somehow manage to plate and serve everything in the kitchen while also greeting each person as they walk through the door. You need to make sure everyone has been offered a drink, but also keep in mind those who are sober. And did we mention catching your nosy relatives up on every little detail of your life?
So, if you can't imagine a woman, or even a few women, balancing that seemingly never-ending list of responsibilities, it's proof that they need help. Not only do women need help, but they shouldn't be forced to ask for it. Men and women should share these tasks equally, and all must be done with a happy heart.
Comeback: watching holiday specials
Many of us harbor heartwarming childhood memories of curling up on the couch with mugs of hot cocoa to watch films like "It's a Wonderful Life," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," or "A Christmas Carol." Whether or not these films were animated is beside the point; each one immersed us in the holiday spirit and reminded us that joy and laughter can be found in innocent forms of entertainment.
That's why Zahn recommends playing the Charlie Brown specials at parties. There are Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, Valentine's Day, and Easter themed specials featuring our favorite animated dog, Snoopy, and his human friends. There's even a birthday-themed Charlie Brown special. Zahn says you can mute the sound and let the images speak for themselves as a visual, background score.
Alternatively, you can set aside up to an hour for everyone to gather around the TV and watch a holiday special. Make it an event by preparing popcorn and setting up a hot cocoa bar. This is another great opportunity to implement a phone bowl. You could even organize your entire party around the film, inviting guests to wear their pajamas and prepare themselves for a relaxed, cozy evening away from stress. Don't worry about the party getting too cheesy; it's that silliness that often makes the holidays so memorable.
Leave behind: long board games
Have you ever been sucked into a long game of Catan, Risk, or Monopoly at a party and felt like you missed out on intimate conversations you could have had instead? Board games can be daunting, says Zahn. If you pull one out, guests might feel obligated to play.
Instead of long games that require concentration and elicit competitiveness, he recommends opting for icebreakers. Short and sweet, icebreakers can help strangers and family members get to know one another. "This would also be a great way to set up any friends on a date at your Friendsgiving," Zahn cheekily notes. A few easy icebreakers that never get old are "Two Truths and a Lie" and "Never Have I Ever."
This is not to say that you can't ever play Monopoly at a party. Board games might be what you need to keep children entertained for extended periods, and young ones are usually more than happy to share their games with interested adults. Plus, if you are entertaining family in a relaxed setting, board games might be a traditional way for folks of all ages to bond. It's ultimately a matter of the kind of conversation you want to stimulate among guests, so choose accordingly.
Comeback: vintage aesthetics in foods and beverages
When was the last time you enjoyed a Bing cherry salad with cream cheese, pineapple, and cherry Jell-O? Or a root beer float with high-quality vanilla ice cream? How about a sweet and crunchy popcorn ball? While some of these foods can be hit-or-miss, they can stir substantial nostalgia in many guests, who will feel grateful for your tangible, edible reminder of memories long, long ago. Don't hesitate to go out on a limb with a new-to-you dish. "You can never go wrong with cooking something from scratch, even if it's the first time," observes Chan. "Your guests will appreciate the effort no matter what."
Clearly, the type of food you serve matters, but so does presentation style. Atchison notes that vintage motifs and designs are making a comeback on cakes and desserts. "I'd love to see more emphasis on the visual presentation in food and beverage that elevates the dining experience," she says. "After all, we eat with our eyes first!" There is plenty of inspiration to draw from in the past. Just consider how wedding cakes have evolved over the decades, based on factors like the economy and celebrity trends. In other words, how you present your food can say a lot about your interests, style, and values.
If nothing else, aesthetically pleasing food will make your guests curious to take a closer look at what you have laid out. As folks naturally congregate around the buffet table, you'll be grateful you don't have to cajole them to eat.
Leave behind: stressful multi-course dinners
It may seem romantic or laudable to serve an elaborate, multi-course meal, but if you do so at the expense of a meltdown, think again. No matter how delicious the food is, nobody wants you to be fighting back tears as you serve the homemade ravioli or soufflé. Nor does anyone want you to spend the day after your party curled up in bed, unable to move from exhaustion.
"Elaborate and lengthy multi-course dinners served with exacting precision ... can distract from the connection and conversation that are the heart of entertaining," shares Atchison. Strive to have enough energy to engage with guests throughout the party. One way to emphasize conversation over an unnecessarily complex meal is to serve cheese fondue. It's "simple to make, great for groups, photogenic, and just plain fun," explains Chan. We're not against multi-course dinners. We only oppose the stress they often entail.
If you are committed to an extended dinner, call a catering company for help. You can also pick up a few well-reviewed prepared items from the grocery store, such as Whole Foods' berry Chantilly cake or Trader Joe's veggies and greens salad kit, which is one of our favorite packaged salads. Then, instead of overextending yourself, prepare just one or two dishes with love and intention. If your guests are willing, yet another alternative is to host a potluck. Invitees often delight in the opportunity to share their favorite recipes. We recommend assigning folks categories so that you don't end up with 10 types of dessert and only one main course.
Comeback: thrifting for tableware
Serving food on disposable plates and utensils may be a convenient way to avoid doing the dishes, but they come with an environmental toll and can be a sight for sore eyes. That said, you might not want to take your grandmother's precious china out of its cabinet for every party, either. Before you head to the store in search of a matching set of plates, take heed: Thrifting for tableware can bring vibrancy to your table while also saving money, notes Zahn. An eclectic mix of dishes and glasses might even make things more interesting. For example, instead of matching crystal glasses, you could handpick a mug for each guest and let them take it home as a party favor.
This logic can be extended to include the tablescape. "A beautifully set table that is full of layers and texture, color and visual interest is always worth it," shares Atchison. You should have little trouble sourcing candlestands, salt-and-pepper shakers, or tablecloths at a well-stocked thrift store. You might even find a few treasures as you browse the store's aisles, such as the cabbageware dishes that were such a hit in the 1960s. Doilies, teapots, vintage vases, and bread baskets are just a handful of other vintage touches you can add to the dinner table.
Finally, you could go into the forest to procure a real yule log for the hearth or table. Use it as a conversation starter to explain a mesmerizingly beautiful and long-standing European tradition to your guests. The yule log, explains Zahn, "sets the tone for the event even if you are in a warm and sunny place."