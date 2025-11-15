6 Vintage Entertaining Trends That Deserve A Comeback — And 4 To Leave Behind

You may remember the first party you ever hosted, but do you recall the first one you attended? With several holidays to celebrate each year, not to mention birthdays, all these festivities can blur together. That's why you need to make a special effort when hosting a party to ensure it is memorable and distinct from other gatherings. This doesn't mean more work, though. Sometimes all you need is one or two noteworthy activities or personal touches to make your event the talk of the town. They don't even need to be entirely novel. There are plenty of vintage entertaining trends that can provide inspiration and grounds for genuine connection among guests.

We interviewed three experts to understand which vintage entertaining trends deserve a comeback, as well as which should be left behind. Paul Zahn is a highly acclaimed host and entertaining expert. Sue Chan is the founder of Care of Chan, a one-stop shop for learning how to forge community around food and drink. Finally, Becca Atchison is an event and wedding planner who has worked around the world.

You might be here to learn how to make your holiday parties more nostalgic. Or desire to throw a seemingly effortless cocktail party to rival the one in "Breakfast at Tiffany's." No matter what, remember that you are allowed to breathe fresh life into traditions and add your own creative elements. "The goal isn't to recreate the past," Atchison observes. "It's to reinterpret its grace and generosity in a way that feels relevant, effortless, and luxurious in its intentional simplicity."