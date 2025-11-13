The Spanish Cheese That Deserves A Spot On Top Of Your Next Burger
If burger night is starting to feel "blah," don't blame the patty. The cheese may be the culprit. So, switch it up and ditch the cheddar. Enter: Manchego, the bold, distinctive queso that can take your burgers to flavorful new heights without any extra prep work.
Manchego is arguably Spain's most famous cheese. A semi-hard, PDO-status sheep's milk cheese, it's named after the country's La Mancha region, known for its rich history of sheep husbandry. Spanish Manchego is strong on the palate, with a dimensional flavor profile characterized by the interplay of nuttiness and tang, and a subtle yet unmistakable touch of sweetness. In stores, it's visually identifiable by the herringbone pattern on its rind. Manchego aging ranges from months to years — opt for younger versions (with a higher moisture content) for better melting atop your burger. These will typically be labeled as "semi-curado," and are aged between three weeks and three months for a firm-yet-buttery texture and a gooey melt.
For more Spanish culinary flair, dress your Manchego burger with Catalonian romesco, a roasted red pepper pesto made with garlic, almonds, sherry, paprika, and oregano. Bonus points if you double up on the meat with a slice of savory Spanish ham. Costco sells a wickedly affordable jamón Ibérico, a go-to shopping list item for chef José Andrés. To add a kick of spice and make your burger even more mouthwatering, try melting Manchego over a Spanish chorizo burger. But, that's not the only way to customize a Manchego-topped burger.
Melted Manchego gives burgers a nutty, tangy makeover
Manchego cheese is a bold, standout ingredient on its own, but it can truly shine when paired with other complementary burger toppings. Try elevating a nutty Manchego burger with pickled red onion, thick-sliced heirloom tomato, and peppery arugula. Otherwise, emphasize the cheese's sweetness with a few slices of fresh bell pepper. If you don't have time to whip up a romesco, other condiments like homemade pimiento mayonnaise will deliver a lush texture and creamy kick of flavor. You could even opt for another smoky sauce like chipotle-infused aioli. Just be sure to stack it all on a structurally-sound vehicle, like a toasted brioche bun.
To complete the meal, serve your creation with a burger-friendly side dish like our green chili mac and cheese to showcase the spiciness of a Spanish chorizo patty, or try a fresh and veggie-forward Southwest pasta salad with avocado, cilantro, and chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. For an elevated dinner party, pair upscale Manchego burgers with a side of sauteed fennel with garlic and a chilled glass of Spanish Alabariño, a crisp and citrusy wine hailing from Galicia. It'll effortlessly balance the rich and savory meal.
