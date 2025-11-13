The Spanish Cheese That Deserves A Spot On Top Of Your Next Burger

If burger night is starting to feel "blah," don't blame the patty. The cheese may be the culprit. So, switch it up and ditch the cheddar. Enter: Manchego, the bold, distinctive queso that can take your burgers to flavorful new heights without any extra prep work.

Manchego is arguably Spain's most famous cheese. A semi-hard, PDO-status sheep's milk cheese, it's named after the country's La Mancha region, known for its rich history of sheep husbandry. Spanish Manchego is strong on the palate, with a dimensional flavor profile characterized by the interplay of nuttiness and tang, and a subtle yet unmistakable touch of sweetness. In stores, it's visually identifiable by the herringbone pattern on its rind. Manchego aging ranges from months to years — opt for younger versions (with a higher moisture content) for better melting atop your burger. These will typically be labeled as "semi-curado," and are aged between three weeks and three months for a firm-yet-buttery texture and a gooey melt.

For more Spanish culinary flair, dress your Manchego burger with Catalonian romesco, a roasted red pepper pesto made with garlic, almonds, sherry, paprika, and oregano. Bonus points if you double up on the meat with a slice of savory Spanish ham. Costco sells a wickedly affordable jamón Ibérico, a go-to shopping list item for chef José Andrés. To add a kick of spice and make your burger even more mouthwatering, try melting Manchego over a Spanish chorizo burger. But, that's not the only way to customize a Manchego-topped burger.