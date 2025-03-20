30 Simply Delicious Side Dishes To Serve With A Burger

It's burger night! Whether enjoying the outdoors and making burgers on the grill or pan-frying patties, burgers offer the kind of everyday decadence of which we can't get enough. But even though you might spend the most time and effort lovingly making your meat mixture, forming perfect patties, and ensuring their exteriors are ideally crisped, that doesn't mean all your focus should only be on the burgers. Every good burger needs a complementary side dish to help round out the meal. Although you could always just throw some frozen fries in the oven, we're here to help you come up with a more creative side for your next burger night.

These recipes range from classic, carb-laden accompaniments to lighter, fresher salads that can create a sense of balance on your plate. Choose one or more to round out your meal, and your standard burger night will turn into a gourmet experience.