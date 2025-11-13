Hosting Thanksgiving? Here's How To Take Your Gathering To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to the holidays, many of us enjoy the process of planning and executing big gatherings. Among the most popular and potentially stressful of these is Thanksgiving. While there are plenty of factors to consider if you plan to host the Thanksgiving festivities this year, from ordering a big enough turkey to figuring out a timeline to follow that ensures every dish is prepared on time and is mouthwateringly delicious, we can all use some extra tips and tricks to turn the event from mundane to magical.

Enter Lily Rosenthal, actor, New York Times bestselling author, restaurateur, and daughter of Phil Rosenthal, the host of Netflix's hit foodie-centric show "Somebody Feed Phil." Rosenthal knows a thing or two about the ins and outs of food and entertaining, and we had the chance to interview her about her favorite ways of taking the Thanksgiving gathering to the next level.

Among Rosenthal's biggest takeaways is focusing on a casual ambiance, connection, and capturing memories of the event. She notes, "I always offer to take family photos for everyone before we start dinner, just makes it feel more celebratory." Read on for more of our exclusive interview with Lily Rosenthal and for some of her best suggestions for hosting a Thanksgiving dinner to remember.