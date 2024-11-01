21 Celebrity Chefs And Their Favorite Holiday Cocktails

Being a celebrity chef is no easy task. When they aren't hosting or sitting on judging panels for TV shows,speaking at events, writing cookbooks, or doing live demonstrations for a signature dish at any number of food festivals around the world, they have to find time to cook at their own restaurants and in their homes. And while the daily or even hourly schedule of a celebrity chef is never entirely certain, one thing is: when the leaves start to change and there's a noticeable chill in the air, that means the holiday season is approaching. No matter how busy life might be, there's always some time to celebrate with friends and family over delicious food and cocktails. As both curious (and hungry) food writers who also have a love for all of the great edible indulgences taking place during the holiday season, we simply had to find out what some of our favorite celebrity chefs are sipping on during this time of year.

We got the chance to chat with 21 different celebrity chefs at the New York City Wine and Food Festival in October about their go-to holiday cocktails. Some are what you may expect during the season, while others are far more surprising for the holiday season. Despite their busy schedules throughout the weekend, we're grateful they took the time to tell us about their favorite holiday sips. Celebrity chefs, they're just like us!