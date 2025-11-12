We Asked An Expert: Do Your Kitchen Appliances Need To Be The Same Brand?

Whether you're renovating the room or just need a new stove or fridge, buying kitchen appliances from the same brand is an easy way to ensure a consistent look — yet this habit can also feel limiting and get expensive. We asked lifestyle expert, cookbook author, and award-winning fashion designer Peter Som to weigh the pros and cons of this shopping practice and help you decide what to purchase.

Som said that brand loyalty isn't necessary when purchasing kitchen appliances. "As long as the finishes and colors harmonize, mixing and matching can actually make a kitchen feel more personal and collected over time," he said. In contrast, a whole set of similar appliances can make your kitchen look a little too uniform and impersonal. Since everyone uses their kitchen differently, this choice can be cost-effective, too. For instance, if you bake a lot and have a pricey oven from a top-of-the-line brand, shelling out for matching appliances that you don't use as often is likely a waste of money. Going for a more affordable brand or even buying kitchen appliances secondhand would be a much better choice.

These reasons explain why mixing appliances is the common kitchen design faux pas that doesn't matter at all, but that doesn't mean you should go willy-nilly with colors, materials, and finishes. Som has some more tips to help you achieve a harmonious-looking kitchen, and also told us about the advantages of ordering appliances from one company.