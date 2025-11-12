Put This In Your Sink Before Vacationing To Keep Bad Smells Away

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's bad enough when your vacation is over, but returning home to a kitchen sink that smells less than pleasant can really be a bummer. Sure, you can try various sprays in an attempt to cover up the odor, but the most effective path is prevention.

There's an easy way to make sure those undesired smells never form in your sink to begin with, and it takes just seconds. Add this to your list of kitchen tasks to do before leaving on holiday. Just fill a glass with cold water and pour it down the drain. Then, take a dampened paper towel and use it to cover the drain. Next, go enjoy your getaway and return home to an odor-free kitchen.

See, the reason your kitchen sink can smell gross even when you clean it regularly — especially if you're away from home for a bit — is because its whole system is designed to hold a little bit of water in that U-shaped section of the pipe underneath. The point is actually to keep even worse smells at bay, as this water creates a seal against sewer gases that could otherwise travel up the pipe into your sink. But when you're not home, running water regularly, that water starts to evaporate and cause its own odors, and residue in the pipes dries out and smells, too. The paper towel helps keep things moist, prolonging that evaporation, and also creates a light barrier.