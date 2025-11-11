The Fast Food Chain Serving The Best Broccoli Cheese Soup

We can thank Campbell's for America's love of broccoli and cheese soup, which inspired us to come up with an even tastier classic broccoli cheddar soup recipe. Naturally, fast food chains have also tuned in to the growing craze, and we reckon that, above all else, Jason's Deli has mastered its proprietary recipe. In Tasting Table's ranking of fast food soups from worst to best, Jason's Deli's broccoli cheese soup came in at a not-too-shabby second place overall.

We sampled lots of different types of soup from several restaurant chains, basing our ranking on the integrity of the broth and the generosity of ingredients. The ultra-rich, creamy, and cheesy foundation to Jason's Deli's broccoli cheese soup was truly as decadent and comforting as soup gets, whether it's homemade or from a restaurant.

Unlike the third-ranked broccoli cheddar soup, from Panera Bread, it uses a milder type of cheese that was more reminiscent of American, pulling at our nostalgic heartstrings since it's what you've probably melted into a cheese sauce to make steamed broccoli more edible. And that seems to be the case in this addictively simple soup that appears to contain nothing more than a cheesy broth and heaps of broccoli. While other soups may use other aromatic vegetables, namely a mirepoix, to spruce up the flavor, Jason's Deli lets the broccoli speak for itself. It breaks the crowns down into small shreds that are then evenly dispersed throughout the soup, providing a delightful texture and an earthy, slightly sweet flavor complemented beautifully by the creamy, salty, cheesy foundation.