10 Aldi Advent Calendars Heading To Shelves This Holiday Season

The days are getting shorter, there's a chill in the air, and this can mean only one thing: The holidays are almost here. And what better way is there to countdown those last days leading up to Christmas than a lovely advent calendar?

Amidst the many products hitting Aldi's shelves this fall are a plethora of exciting advent calendars. With the wide variety on offer as well as the reasonable prices, Aldi shoppers are spoiled for choice with the all of the advent calendars options and may find it hard to go home with just one. Shoppers will find calendars filled with traditional treats like chocolates, but also everything from wine and beer to European cheeses and hot sauce.

Below you will find 10 advent calendar selections from the must-have new products coming to Aldi shelves. The list starts with the more run-of-the-mill sweets-filled calendars and works its way to the more outlandish, so be sure to read to the end of the list to see the full breadth of options on offer. But be warned, once these calendars are gone, they are gone. So if something on this list catches your eye, you'd better get out and grab it while you can.