10 Aldi Advent Calendars Heading To Shelves This Holiday Season
The days are getting shorter, there's a chill in the air, and this can mean only one thing: The holidays are almost here. And what better way is there to countdown those last days leading up to Christmas than a lovely advent calendar?
Amidst the many products hitting Aldi's shelves this fall are a plethora of exciting advent calendars. With the wide variety on offer as well as the reasonable prices, Aldi shoppers are spoiled for choice with the all of the advent calendars options and may find it hard to go home with just one. Shoppers will find calendars filled with traditional treats like chocolates, but also everything from wine and beer to European cheeses and hot sauce.
Below you will find 10 advent calendar selections from the must-have new products coming to Aldi shelves. The list starts with the more run-of-the-mill sweets-filled calendars and works its way to the more outlandish, so be sure to read to the end of the list to see the full breadth of options on offer. But be warned, once these calendars are gone, they are gone. So if something on this list catches your eye, you'd better get out and grab it while you can.
Moser Roth Luxury Chocolates Advent Calendar
Starting things off, we have a pretty standard chocolate treat-filled advent calendar. Retailing for $17.99, this calendar features 24 luxury chocolate pieces produced by Moser Roth, one of Aldi's in-house chocolate brands. Each door opens to reveal a unique chocolate, however, so there is no shortage of excitement to the daily ritual of counting down the days with this product.
Kinder Assorted Chocolates Advent Calendar
This advent calendar from the Italian chocolate producer, Kinder, provides a variety of treats that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Each door reveals not just a classic Kinder sweet, like Kinder Chocolate Ovals and Mini Kinder Eggs, but also a fun pop-up character. As Christmas day approaches, the scene slowly fills with all of the seasonal characters. You can pick up one of these Kinder calendars for just $6.99.
Benner Assorted Tea Bags Advent Calendar
Our first deviation on this list from the traditional sweets, this Benner advent calendar instead contains a variety of teas. For just $7.99, this calendar contains 24 different flavors of tea, promising a different cup each December day. Best of all, each door houses not one, but two, tea bags, making this calendar perfect for sharing. Many of the teas do contain caffeine, however, so you may want to get in the habit of opening it in the morning.
Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar
Another advent calendar better suited to opening earlier in the day, this Barissimo product contains 24 unique coffee experiences to make your December mornings warm and rich. Behind each door is a 2.0 compatible coffee pod containing 100% arabica coffee, so you will need a single-serving coffee maker to enjoy this advent calendar. Pick one up for $16.99 and enjoy a break from your usual Keurig coffee pods with an exciting new cup each day.
12 Days of Beer Advent Calendar
Tea and coffee are great — everyone likes a warm drink on those cold, dark December days — but an advent calendar filled with beer might just be better. Unfortunately, this advent calendar only runs half the typical length with just 12 days of unique beers to sample. On the plus side, at $22.19, it's a great deal for a package of 12 unique cans of beer. At that price, you could get the full experience by buying two and just enjoying them one after the other. By the time you make it back around to any particular beer, you'll probably be ready for another round.
Wine Tasting Experience Advent Calendar
For those that don't like beer but do enjoy a wintry tipple, the Winter Wonderland Wine Tasting Experience advent calendar may be just the ticket. This product sells for $66.59 and contains 24 different wine offerings, each in a 187-milliliter bottle. We won't spoil the surprise by sharing all of the varieties you'll find inside, but you can expect everything from California zinfandel to South African Pinotage and French sauvignon blanc, among plenty of others.
12 Days Of Irish Cream Collection
If you thought that Irish cream liqueurs only came in one flavor, this advent calendar is about to change your world. This calendar again only contains 12 bottles of Irish cream liqueur, but they come in an exciting and diverse array of flavors to provide a sweet sip in the lead up to Christmas. On top of that, each of the bottles contains 100 milliliters — twice the size of a typical single-serving liquor bottle — so there is plenty to share. You can look forward to not just the original Connellys Country Cream, but also interesting flavors like crème brûlée, peppermint, and Atlantic sea salted caramel. This calendar sells for $33.29.
Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar
A perfect complement to the wine-tasting advent calendar, this product contains 24 different European cheeses to sample. Behind the doors of this calendar you can expect to find a variety of cheddars — with flavors from port wine to spiced apple — as well as other varieties like gouda, mimolette, and goat cheese. You will have to allocate some fridge space for this advent calendar, but add this $16.99 product to your wine calendar and you have yourself a lovely new wine and cheese pairing for each night of December.
Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
A surefire way to add some heat to your holiday season, this advent calendar from Burman's comes packed with 24 different varieties of hot sauce. Inside you will find some of the standards, like jalapeño and habanero hot sauces, but also some more exciting and unusual bottles, such as chocolate chipotle and smoky bourbon. And with the small bottles — less than one ounce each — you have just enough hot sauce for one day, not so much that you'll end up filling the whole fridge.
Choceur Milk Chocolate Figures Advent Calendar for Kids
The last entry on this list definitely isn't the most exciting, but it is a necessity. Lots of the advent calendars listed above are a bit more adult-focused. There's nothing wrong with that — so much of Christmas is about the kids, you deserve to have something to be excited about every day as well — but you definitely aren't getting away with pulling a daily bottle of wine out of the advent calendar and not having something for the kiddos. These calendars are the perfect simple solution. They come in three different designs, so each kid can have their own, and each door hides a small chocolate figure — just a little sweet before bed. Best of all, they retail for the low price of just $1.99.