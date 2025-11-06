We Went To Chick-Fil-A's New Sister Restaurant, Daybright Coffee & Refreshment. Here's What You Should Try

As a born and bred Southerner, Chick-fil-A holds a special place in both my heart and stomach. There's just something about a chicken biscuit, a sweet tea, and a farewell of "my pleasure" to turn an average day into a great one. So when I heard that Red Wagon Ventures (a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Inc.) was debuting a new cafe concept in Hiram, Georgia, I had to see what all the fuss was about. Forty minutes and one podcast later, I pulled into Daybright Coffee & Refreshment.

Opened October 30, the cafe centers on beverages — think classic coffee, cold brew, smoothies, freshly pressed juices, and "Fizzes" (sparkling water mixed with muddled fruit) — alongside a small but smart menu of better-for-you breakfast bites made for life on the go. The twist? Almost everything is made in-house daily.

As for the vibe, if you imagine a Chick-fil-A but designed as a third space (a cafe that feels like you're allowed to linger), you'd pretty much be on the money. It's bright (in a good way) and spacious, with splashes of primary colors that feel playful yet polished. And, while it's not technically a Chick-fil-A (they're completely separate concepts), Daybright still features an uber-efficient drive-thru. Hungry yet? When you're ready to visit, here's exactly what you should order at Daybright Coffee & Refreshment.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.