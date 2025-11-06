We Went To Chick-Fil-A's New Sister Restaurant, Daybright Coffee & Refreshment. Here's What You Should Try
As a born and bred Southerner, Chick-fil-A holds a special place in both my heart and stomach. There's just something about a chicken biscuit, a sweet tea, and a farewell of "my pleasure" to turn an average day into a great one. So when I heard that Red Wagon Ventures (a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Inc.) was debuting a new cafe concept in Hiram, Georgia, I had to see what all the fuss was about. Forty minutes and one podcast later, I pulled into Daybright Coffee & Refreshment.
Opened October 30, the cafe centers on beverages — think classic coffee, cold brew, smoothies, freshly pressed juices, and "Fizzes" (sparkling water mixed with muddled fruit) — alongside a small but smart menu of better-for-you breakfast bites made for life on the go. The twist? Almost everything is made in-house daily.
As for the vibe, if you imagine a Chick-fil-A but designed as a third space (a cafe that feels like you're allowed to linger), you'd pretty much be on the money. It's bright (in a good way) and spacious, with splashes of primary colors that feel playful yet polished. And, while it's not technically a Chick-fil-A (they're completely separate concepts), Daybright still features an uber-efficient drive-thru. Hungry yet? When you're ready to visit, here's exactly what you should order at Daybright Coffee & Refreshment.
La-Tea-Da
This light, bright concoction is about to give Starbucks' social media cred a serious run for its money. Topped with a sprinkle of pink edible glitter, the La-Tea-Da is the kind of drink that practically begs for a photo op, but don't let its Instagram-ready looks fool you. There's substance beneath the sparkle. This coffee-free latte starts with steamed whole milk and a base of hibiscus tea, a caffeine-free brew that delivers both color and character.
The flavor profile lands somewhere between a white chocolate raspberry latte and a floral dessert, only lighter, fresher, and far less sugary. The hibiscus brings a lovely tart note that balances the milk's creamy sweetness, resulting in a smooth sip that feels indulgent without being over the top. Its vibrant magenta hue alone could brighten even the grayest of days, but it's the taste that keeps you coming back — fruity, velvety, and just a little playful.
Whether you order it hot or iced, you're in for a treat. The iced version makes for a refreshing, subtly tangy pick-me-up, while the hot version — my personal favorite — feels tailor-made for a blustery fall afternoon. Served with a smile and a shimmer of glitter, the La-Tea-Da is a prime example of Daybright's knack for blending creativity, comfort, and a little bit of fun in every cup.
Watermelon Fizz
Keeping things in the pink family, the Watermelon Fizz is one of Daybright's undeniable crowd-pleasers, and after one sip, you'll understand why. Forget syrupy, fake-tasting watermelon flavoring; this sparkling refresher starts with the real deal. Fresh watermelon is muddled to order, giving the drink that just-cut, sun-ripened taste with a hint of grassy sweetness that you can only get from the actual fruit. Add a splash of sparkling water, and you've got a light, fizzy pick-me-up that feels like summer in a cup without a single gram of caffeine or artificial anything.
What makes the Watermelon Fizz so special is its restraint. Daybright doesn't try to complicate things or overload it with extras. Instead, they let the watermelon shine, relying on quality ingredients and clean flavor to do the heavy lifting. The result is a drink that's as refreshing as it is beautiful, with a delicate pink hue that practically glows in the sunlight (and looks just as good on your Instagram grid).
Of course, if watermelon isn't your go-to fruit, Daybright's lineup of Fizzes offers plenty of variety. Pineapple mango, passionfruit coconut, and peach green tea all tempt with tropical flair, but it's the watermelon that feels destined to become the drink of the season. Simple, bright, and naturally sweet, it's the kind of beverage that makes you wish your commute lasted just a little longer.
Sun Cruiser
I'm a sucker for anything passion fruit, so when I spotted a passion fruit-based smoothie on Daybright's menu, there was no hesitation — I was ordering it. Turns out, I'm not alone. The Sun Cruiser is one of the cafe's runaway hits, and after one sip, it's easy to see why. Served in a generous 24-ounce cup (or a more reasonable 12-ounce, if you're not looking to commit to a full tropical vacation), this beauty layers passionfruit, mango, and pineapple purées with ribbons of coconut cream and a swirl of raspberry syrup. The result is as striking as it is satisfying, like a sunset you can drink.
A blend of orange juice and coconut water keeps it light and sippable, while a handful of oats adds just enough body to make it feel substantial. It's the kind of smoothie that starts thick and velvety but turns smooth and silky as you go, especially after a quick stir to bring all those flavors together. One taste and I was instantly hooked; the Sun Cruiser delivers pure tropical sunshine, even on an overcast Atlanta morning.
For those looking to turn this beauty into a post-workout refuel, Daybright offers optional boosts of whey or plant-based protein for a small upcharge. But even without the extras, it's a craveable blend of tart, sweet, and creamy that hits all the right notes. If "vacation energy in a cup" were a thing, this would be pretty darn close.
Running Buddy
One of the clearest ways Daybright Coffee & Refreshment steps out of Chick-fil-A's shadow is with its lineup of cold-pressed bottled juices — a category the fast food giant has never ventured into. True to Daybright's "good to go" mantra, the juices are stocked in a sleek grab-and-go cooler, each bottle gleaming like a little rainbow of wellness. They're pressed off-site but delivered fresh daily, ensuring you get that just-squeezed flavor without any of the fuss.
The lineup covers all the usual suspects and then some — from earthy beet blends to golden turmeric tonics — but I went straight for the crowd favorite: the Running Buddy. A tropical trifecta of orange, mango, and pineapple juice brightened with a splash of coconut water, it's basically sunshine in a bottle. The flavor is bright, balanced, and just sweet enough, with the natural acidity of the fruit keeping it from veering into syrupy territory.
It's an ideal grab-and-go companion for mornings when you need something cheerful and energizing but don't want a caffeine jolt. Refreshing and hydrating, the Running Buddy also serves as a lighter, more natural alternative to the overly sugary orange juices you'll find at most fast food drive-thrus. Simple, clean, and downright drinkable, it's the kind of juice that makes you feel like you're doing something good for yourself, without sacrificing flavor or convenience.
Bright Bites
I'll be honest: I'm not usually an egg bite enthusiast. Most fast food versions tend to disappoint, coming out rubbery, bland, or suspiciously wet from their stint in a microwave. But Daybright clearly decided to rewrite the egg bite rulebook without reinventing the wheel, and the result is nothing short of impressive.
True to form, the kitchen makes its Bright Bites fresh every morning, and you can taste the difference immediately. These aren't your average sad, pre-fabricated egg bites — they're soft, fluffy, and full of flavor. Each one sits atop a perfectly cooked, well-seasoned potato round that gives just the right amount of texture. Inside, melted Monterey Jack cheese brings a mild, creamy richness, while the bacon-studded version adds a satisfying smoky edge. Prefer to skip the pork? There's a vegetarian version featuring just the cheese and potato which doesn't feel like an afterthought.
Seasoned thoughtfully and cooked to golden perfection, the Bright Bites manage to hit that sweet spot between comforting and elevated. They're the kind of grab-and-go breakfast that feels intentional, not rushed. Even the portions are generous. You'll get four egg cups per order here, compared to the usual two you'll find elsewhere. And for those with smaller appetites or little ones in tow, a half portion is also available on the kids' menu.
Daily Press Burrito
Believe it or not, Daybright Coffee & Refreshment has an honest-to-goodness in-house chef — a rarity in the fast-casual world. Chef Stuart is the creative force behind every item on the menu, from the sparkling Fizzes to the hearty breakfast fare, so of course I had to ask him which dish he's most proud of. Without missing a beat, he named the Daily Press Burrito as his personal favorite, and after one bite, I could see why.
Unlike your average breakfast wrap, this isn't just a scrambled egg rolled in a tortilla. Think more along the lines of a breakfast version of Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme, but even easier to eat. Designed specifically for commuters, the burrito is compact, sturdy, and blessedly mess-free. A golden, crispy layer of cheese on the outside acts as both a flavor booster and a built-in seal, keeping the contents perfectly contained.
Inside, it's all about balance: a fried egg for richness and a protein boost, a melted slice of cheese for creaminess, and a hand-formed chorizo patty that brings just the right amount of smoky heat. Each bite delivers that cozy, morning-comfort-food feeling without requiring a napkin rescue. The pressed burrito toes the line between convenience and craveability. It's filling but not heavy, flavorful but not fussy, and clearly built by someone who understands the chaos of a morning commute. Chef Stuart might just be onto something with this one.
Everyday Donuts
At the heart of Daybright Coffee & Refreshment's menu are the Everyday Donuts — little rings of joy that prove "treat yourself" doesn't have to mean "abandon all nutritional goals." The concept was simple but clever: Create a donut you could enjoy every single day nutrition-wise. And I have to say, I think they nailed it.
These petite, cake-style donuts are made with cottage cheese and olive oil instead of butter, which gives them a tender, moist crumb while sneaking in a solid 6 grams of protein per serving. Because they're baked rather than fried, they land somewhere between a donut and a muffin. The result is a treat that's soft, satisfying, and just sweet enough to feel like dessert without the sugar crash.
The current fan favorite, the White Raspberry, hits all the right notes, with creamy sweetness from the white chocolate chunks and a tart punch from freeze-dried raspberries scattered throughout. It's bright, balanced, and gone far too quickly. Other rotating flavors, like Lemon Poppy and Chocolate, are equally tempting and make it nearly impossible to pick just one.
If indecision strikes (and trust me, it will), the team has wisely made it easy to mix and match thanks to a half-dozen sampler pack that's perfect for sharing or for a little personal "research." Whether paired with a latte or packed up for later, the Everyday Donuts are proof that indulgence can still feel wholesome.
Chocolate Pull Apart
While nutrition and convenience may have guided the creation of Daybright Coffee & Refreshment's menu, not everything needs to be a model of restraint — and thank goodness for that. Enter the Chocolate Pull Apart, a decadent showstopper that proves Daybright knows how to have a little fun.
Imagine a miniature chocolate babka: flaky on the outside, tender and buttery within, with indulgent bits of chocolate winding through each perfectly torn piece. The outer crust has just the right amount of crispness, giving way to a soft, almost custardy interior that melts in your mouth. Each pull reveals gooey pockets of chocolate morsels, ensuring that no bite goes without a little indulgence. And yes, even this Parisian bakery-worthy treat is baked fresh in-house.
It's the kind of pastry that walks the fine line between breakfast and dessert, equally suited to accompany your morning coffee or to satisfy a mid-afternoon chocolate craving. Generously portioned, it's large enough to share, but, let's be honest, once you've had a taste, you probably won't want to. Messy in the best possible way, the Chocolate Pull Apart is pure comfort — warm, sweet, and unapologetically rich. Just make sure to grab a few napkins (or maybe a fork, if you're feeling fancy). Sometimes treats are just good for the soul, and that's okay, too.
What to skip
Let me be clear: Nothing I tried on Daybright's menu was bad. On the contrary, I was pleasantly surprised by almost everything I got to taste. That being said, some things were exceptional, and some still needed a little tweaking — after all, the cafe had only been open for a week on my recent visit. For example, the Toasty Coconut Cold Brew is a top-seller on the menu, but it wasn't for me. It was a solid cold brew, made from a custom roast sourced from Thrive Farmers, but it just didn't deliver any coconut flavor, and the cold foam, which promised sweetness, didn't deliver. I'd recommend skipping this one and opting for one of the other specialty coffees instead.
Another menu item that fell a little flat was the Avocado & Egg Pocketfull. The concept itself made sense: take simple avocado toast and make it portable. While the flavors and textures were on point, thanks to a generous serving of avocado sprinkled with shabazi spice (a blend of dried cilantro, green chili, garlic, and lemon), hard-boiled eggs, and a crispy English muffin, that avocado overload proved to be the Pocketfull's downfall. It was very messy to eat, even sitting down in the cafe, so I can't imagine trying to scarf it down in the car. While I appreciate the intention and truly enjoyed the flavors, the execution needs a little work to bring it up to the brand's "good to go" standard.
Methodology
To get a true sense of what Daybright Coffee & Refreshment is all about, I approached my tasting with a blend of curiosity and strategy (and a healthy appetite). Rather than ordering blindly, I focused on the café's best-sellers, i.e., the items most beloved by regulars and staff alike. This included both signature drinks and food favorites that have already earned a loyal following since the brand's debut. By starting with popular demand, I aimed to capture what real customers are coming back for and what defines the Daybright experience.
For each item, I evaluated four main factors: flavor, texture, concept delivery, and portability. First and foremost, did it taste good? I looked for balanced, well-developed flavors and freshness across both the beverage and food categories. Texture played a major role, too. Was the bite smooth where it should be, crisp or creamy where it counts?
Next, I examined whether each menu item delivered on its description and flavor promise. If a drink claimed to be bright and tropical, did it taste like sunshine? If a breakfast item promised a "better-for-you" twist, did it actually feel nourishing without sacrificing indulgence?
Finally, I tested each item against Daybright's "good to go" philosophy — food and drinks designed to be wholesome, convenient, and easy to enjoy on the move. In short: I was looking for flavor that traveled well, felt intentional, and lived up to Daybright's sunny, balanced brand mission.