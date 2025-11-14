10 Types Of Kitchen Sinks, Explained

Walking into a store to buy a kitchen sink without doing your homework beforehand is like showing up for a driver's license test without having ever touched the steering wheel of a car. Do you need a single bowl or double basins for your cleaning needs? Would you prefer topmount, undermount, or flushmount for your installation? Do your design preferences lean towards rustic farmhouse sinks or modern integrated options? Walk in without a basic understanding of the different kinds of kitchen sinks, and you run the risk of getting lost in the sales talk and ending up with an option that doesn't really suit your needs.

So, what do you need to know beforehand? Start by detailing your budget for the installation — topmount sinks are more economical than custom-made flushmount options. The layout of your kitchen cabinets can lend further insight into your needs. For example, a corner sink can make the most of dead space. Meanwhile, serious cooks will appreciate the cleaning capacity of a single bowl or drainboard sink. A thorough understanding of the different kinds of kitchen sinks can help you choose the one that best suits your space and routine.

For making an informed choice, it also helps to go through the ultimate guide to choosing a kitchen sink. Once you have brushed up on the basics of what you'll require, from the materials to the placement of the drainage, you can dive into the various types of kitchen sinks.