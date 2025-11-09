The Easiest Way To Get Perfectly Melted Grilled Cheese – No Pan Needed

Recipes don't come much simpler than grilled cheese. With just a pan and a couple of slices of bread and cheese, even the most novice cooks can rustle up an impromptu snack. So it might surprise you to know that there is an even easier method to making this sandwich, and it gives you perfectly melted cheese every time: Skip the skillet and instead switch on the air fryer for your next grilled cheese.

The traditional method of pan cooking uses mainly direct heat, which means that the bread on the bottom can often burn before the cheese has a chance to melt all the way through. An air fryer on the other hand, circulates heat around the food, cooking it more evenly.

The trick to the meltiest cheese in the air fryer is to start the sandwich open face. After spreading all the bread with mayonnaise or butter, place it spread-side down in the air fryer basket and arrange the cheese of your choice on top of half of the pieces. Cook as is for around 3 minutes or until the cheese is nicely melted. At this point, you can close up the sandwiches and cook for a further 4 minutes on each side to continue crisping up the bread. You should end up with a snack that's perfectly melty inside and golden brown outside.