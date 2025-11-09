This Tart, Jewel-Like Fruit Is An Underrated Fiber Source

Protein has been stealing the spotlight lately when it comes to nutrients we should be getting from our food. But there's another nutrient that's equally important and beneficial: fiber. Fiber aids with bowel health because it passes through the body rather than being absorbed by it; it helps lower cholesterol by preventing the body from absorbing amounts of that, too, from certain foods; and it behaves similarly with blocking sugar absorption and therefore helps maintain healthier blood sugar levels. Plenty of foods are rich in fiber, but you do want to be intentional about finding and choosing these — and you also want options that taste good, too, of course. So, it helps to learn about underrated fiber sources that are reliably tasty, like pomegranates.

Pomegranate seeds are not only safe to eat, they're downright advantageous. According to the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans, it's recommended that men get about 28 to 34 grams of fiber every day, and women get 22 to 28. Just ½ a cup of pomegranate seeds boasts 4 grams of fiber, so you're making a decent dent in your daily fiber totals by snacking on these seeds or adding them to your salad or yogurt. For this reason, pomegranate seeds are considered an aid in digestive health. Fiber also helps you feel fuller longer, so you're less likely to make unhealthy snacking choices. And because of its cholesterol-lowering effects, plus its blood pressure-improving potassium, fiber helps long-term with heart health, too.