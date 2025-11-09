JFK's Daily Go-To Breakfast Was Classic And Well-Rounded

It is said that JFK may have been the most difficult U.S. president to cook for as a result of the digestive issues that he faced. He was diagnosed with Addison's disease in 1947, a rare condition in which the body does not produce enough of certain hormones, such as cortisol and aldosterone. The symptoms are widespread, covering everything from extreme fatigue and dizziness to issues of the gut, such as vomiting, diarrhea, upset stomach, and abdominal pain.

When you take this condition into consideration, the diet of President Kennedy begins to make sense. JFK was known to be quite fond of soups — like the beef soup he credited with helping him win a primary — and took most of his meals quite simply, without much seasoning. The notes from Jacqueline Kennedy are also insistent that he could not be served anything fried, hence the broiled bacon in his breakfast. So, you won't find the same sort of lavish dishes on the list of JFK's favorite foods that you will find on the menus for many other presidents, and a quick review of presidential steak orders will show him on the bland side as well — he took his steak plain with just peas, carrots, and mashed potatoes.

All things considered, however, JFK's go-to morning meal is nothing to shake a stick at. Eggs and bacon are the start of any quintessential American breakfast. Paired with coffee, orange juice, and toast with marmalade, it is just the sort of plate you'd be happy to receive at a classic roadside diner anywhere in the country.