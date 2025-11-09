JFK's Daily Go-To Breakfast Was Classic And Well-Rounded
When it comes to presidential meals, John F. Kennedy (JFK) was anything but lavish. Individuals in seats of power, like U.S. presidents, are often thought of as living and eating high on the hog, but this was not the case for JFK. In fact, his daily breakfast was a simple and very American way to start the day. JFK's go-to morning meal consisted of poached eggs — sometimes soft-boiled — broiled bacon, toast, and marmalade. Sure, this plate may sound like a more luxurious way to start the day than what most of us eat each morning, but for having a personal chef on hand, it's pretty simple — a point made all the more clear when you compare it to the steaks that William Howard Taft was known to enjoy. The greatest morning indulgence known to the 35th president was JFK's love of an occasional waffle for breakfast.
There is evidence that this meal plan was laid out for JFK in a handwritten note to the couple's personal chef by his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. She herself was known to take breakfast in bed with a slightly simpler menu, apparently preferring just orange juice, coffee, toast, and a soft-boiled egg. But the specificity and simplicity of JFK's diet was unfortunately not simply a matter of taste. The issue was largely hidden from the public eye during his time in politics, but it is now known that JFK suffered from a number of maladies throughout his life and was constantly plagued with stomach-related issues.
JFK's meals were simple by necessity
It is said that JFK may have been the most difficult U.S. president to cook for as a result of the digestive issues that he faced. He was diagnosed with Addison's disease in 1947, a rare condition in which the body does not produce enough of certain hormones, such as cortisol and aldosterone. The symptoms are widespread, covering everything from extreme fatigue and dizziness to issues of the gut, such as vomiting, diarrhea, upset stomach, and abdominal pain.
When you take this condition into consideration, the diet of President Kennedy begins to make sense. JFK was known to be quite fond of soups — like the beef soup he credited with helping him win a primary — and took most of his meals quite simply, without much seasoning. The notes from Jacqueline Kennedy are also insistent that he could not be served anything fried, hence the broiled bacon in his breakfast. So, you won't find the same sort of lavish dishes on the list of JFK's favorite foods that you will find on the menus for many other presidents, and a quick review of presidential steak orders will show him on the bland side as well — he took his steak plain with just peas, carrots, and mashed potatoes.
All things considered, however, JFK's go-to morning meal is nothing to shake a stick at. Eggs and bacon are the start of any quintessential American breakfast. Paired with coffee, orange juice, and toast with marmalade, it is just the sort of plate you'd be happy to receive at a classic roadside diner anywhere in the country.