Why JFK Stuck To A Very Strict Diet (And What He Could Eat)

If you took a quick glance at John F. Kennedy in his prime, you'd see a man on top of the world. Yet all was not perfect, and that spilled out onto (or rather stayed off) his plate. Behind his wide smile facade, Kennedy had some secret struggles, including Addison's disease. This illness is driven by insufficient adrenal systems and requires a carefully managed diet. In addition to this, the former president struggled with recurring irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or colitis — which are notoriously aggravated by greasy, sugary, and high-fiber food types. During flare-ups, Kennedy's stomach pains would have been excruciating. It's no wonder he stuck to such a strict diet.

With such culinary restrictions, Kennedy had an established menu of regular dishes he'd eat on a day-to-day basis. Eggs, bacon, and coffee got the green light for breakfast, while lunch was almost definitely soup (like the beef soup JFK credited with helping him win the primary). At dinner, the president could manage meat and mashed potato — usually choosing chicken, lamb, steak, turkey, or fish. With that said, these dishes were usually served without culinary frills. Looking through the steak orders of 17 US presidents, Kennedy's choice is admittedly a little underwhelming. He dug into his completely bland steak, with just peas, carrots, and mash on the side. The lackluster flavoring was very likely a necessity, given his pre-existing health issues. Ultimately, Kennedy's diet was a reflection of his story; these rigid recipes are enough to get anyone curious.