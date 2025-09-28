The Sweet American Staple John F. Kennedy Loved To Eat For Breakfast

No First Family has more ardently captured the attention of the American public than the Kennedys. From seemingly trivial details (like the favorite foods of every U.S. president), we hope to glean insight into who they were (or are) outside the Oval Office. In the case of the Kennedys, it's not just the glamour of John and Jackie and the mythology of Camelot, but also the shared grief of a nation that witnessed the tragic loss of their beloved leader that keeps this obsession alive. It's no surprise, then, that many of President Kennedy's favorite dishes have been well-documented over the years, including his love affair with waffles.

It turns out the 35th U.S. President mostly stuck to a very strict diet. According to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, he was a "small eater" whose simple tastes reflected his Massachusetts upbringing, with soups like New England fish chowder ranking high on his list. For breakfast, his standard was nothing to write home about: toast with marmalade, eggs that were soft-boiled or poached, bacon that was oven-broiled until crispy, orange juice, and coffee with skim milk.

On occasion, he would indulge his sweet tooth with his favorite waffles. Not just any waffles, however, JFK preferred the scratch-made Kennedy family recipe. A half-page set of hastily typed instructions has been preserved in the National Archive (along with dozens of letters from individuals and organizations requesting a favorite recipe from then-Senator Kennedy, to which he, his secretary, or the First Lady herself, Jaqueline Kennedy, would often oblige with this family recipe).