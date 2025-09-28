The Sweet American Staple John F. Kennedy Loved To Eat For Breakfast
No First Family has more ardently captured the attention of the American public than the Kennedys. From seemingly trivial details (like the favorite foods of every U.S. president), we hope to glean insight into who they were (or are) outside the Oval Office. In the case of the Kennedys, it's not just the glamour of John and Jackie and the mythology of Camelot, but also the shared grief of a nation that witnessed the tragic loss of their beloved leader that keeps this obsession alive. It's no surprise, then, that many of President Kennedy's favorite dishes have been well-documented over the years, including his love affair with waffles.
It turns out the 35th U.S. President mostly stuck to a very strict diet. According to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, he was a "small eater" whose simple tastes reflected his Massachusetts upbringing, with soups like New England fish chowder ranking high on his list. For breakfast, his standard was nothing to write home about: toast with marmalade, eggs that were soft-boiled or poached, bacon that was oven-broiled until crispy, orange juice, and coffee with skim milk.
On occasion, he would indulge his sweet tooth with his favorite waffles. Not just any waffles, however, JFK preferred the scratch-made Kennedy family recipe. A half-page set of hastily typed instructions has been preserved in the National Archive (along with dozens of letters from individuals and organizations requesting a favorite recipe from then-Senator Kennedy, to which he, his secretary, or the First Lady herself, Jaqueline Kennedy, would often oblige with this family recipe).
How to make waffles the Kennedy way
President Kennedy's waffle recipe is not the classic yeasted Belgian (Brussels) waffle one might imagine, but rather a decidedly American take on that airy favorite. Though it mimics the fluffy-light texture of a Brussels-style Belgian waffle, it arrives via a series of careful choices. The first is the use of cake flour instead of all-purpose flour. Higher in starch and lower in protein, cake flour creates less gluten, which results in less dense waffles with a crispier edge than those made with all-purpose flour.
Next, eggs are separated, leaving the whites to be whipped into stiff peaks like a glossy meringue, which is folded in at the end to ensure limited gluten strands and a "thick and fluffy,' batter. The option to substitute buttermilk in place of milk brings richer flavor, increased moisture (due to its tenderizing acidity), and additional leavening when paired with the 4 teaspoons of baking powder, added before baking on a waffle iron. Lastly, there is the ghastly omission of vanilla extract.
If you were hoping for a snowy powdered sugar sprinkle, a decadent chocolate sauce drizzle, or a whipped cream and strawberry topping, prepare to be disappointed — Kennedy liked his waffles served simply with melted butter and real maple syrup, like a true New Englander. If, for some reason, Kennedy's waffle recipe doesn't sound like your bag, try one of these 14 sweet and savory ones instead.