Martha Stewart's Maple-Bourbon Cocktail Is Perfect For All Your Autumn Gatherings
When you think of Martha Stewart, a boozy cocktail probably isn't the first thing you picture. The home and garden guru is more associated with picture-perfect meals and pristine table settings than bottles of bourbon and whiskey, but Stewart does have quite a few tricks up her sleeve -– and one is a delicious maple-bourbon cider cocktail.
The fall-inspired drink is just as cozy as it sounds, including warming components and an optional fiery garnish. With a short and simple ingredients list, it's an ideal cocktail to serve at game day gatherings, autumnal dinner parties, or even a post-ski happy hour.
Stewart shared the recipe on her website, and it couldn't be easier to replicate at home. All you need is your favorite apple cider and a bottle of mid-range bourbon, along with some lemon juice and a few spoons of premium maple syrup. Some of the ingredients are more key than others, but there are a few adjustments you can make.
Use rye whiskey instead of bourbon for less sweetness
If you want, you can swap in rye whiskey for the bourbon, which will eliminate some of the sweetness from the drink. If you are using bourbon, any type will do, but you only need about ¾ cup. If you have a bottle from one of the best bourbon brands, you may as well use it.
As for the cider, you can't swap in apple juice or hard cider. You need about one cup of that good ol' fresh apple cider straight from the farm. Of course, you can usually buy some at the store, and there's always the option of mulling your own cider at home. Finally, make sure to use a high-quality, pure maple syrup and fresh lemon juice. You need just a few spoons of each, and the amount is up to taste.
The cocktail is delicious shaken or stirred, and a sprinkle of cayenne, cinnamon, or nutmeg is recommended at the end. Serve it alongside some other fall-inspired treats, like a maple-roasted snack mix, toasted nuts, kettle corn, or a charcuterie board. For something more substantial, try a salami and fig flatbread or roasted pear salad. If you're looking for a dessert pairing, you can never go wrong with a spiced apple crumb. Drooling? Us, too.