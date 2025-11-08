Martha Stewart's Maple-Bourbon Cocktail Is Perfect For All Your Autumn Gatherings

When you think of Martha Stewart, a boozy cocktail probably isn't the first thing you picture. The home and garden guru is more associated with picture-perfect meals and pristine table settings than bottles of bourbon and whiskey, but Stewart does have quite a few tricks up her sleeve -– and one is a delicious maple-bourbon cider cocktail.

The fall-inspired drink is just as cozy as it sounds, including warming components and an optional fiery garnish. With a short and simple ingredients list, it's an ideal cocktail to serve at game day gatherings, autumnal dinner parties, or even a post-ski happy hour.

Stewart shared the recipe on her website, and it couldn't be easier to replicate at home. All you need is your favorite apple cider and a bottle of mid-range bourbon, along with some lemon juice and a few spoons of premium maple syrup. Some of the ingredients are more key than others, but there are a few adjustments you can make.