The Breakfast Add-On That Gives Store-Bought Ravioli A Luxe Upgrade (And Extra Protein)
Store-bought ravioli makes for a delicious and easy weeknight dinner. And there are plenty of frozen ravioli brands to stock your freezer with. There's nothing wrong with smothering ravioli in your favorite brand of pasta sauce and calling it a day, but there are so many easy ways to elevate store-bought ravioli. And one luxurious and nutritious way to elevate ravioli is with the help of eggs, a breakfast staple you're likely to find in your fridge.
Eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients on earth, with a buttery, rich flavor and a transformative texture that lends to countless cooking methods. For ravioli, a poached egg would be the height of culinary sophistication. The presentation of a poached egg is an elegantly enticing garnish that also puts a homemade twist on a store-bought dinner. The light bounce of egg white oozing with creamy yolk is the texture and flavor component to take store-bought ravioli to the next level. Plus, a poached egg isn't just a luxe flavor and textural improvement on store-bought ravioli, but it also provides a hit of protein that'll bring more heartiness and satisfaction to your meal.
Poached eggs might be daunting for first timers, but we have a fool-proof recipe for poached eggs that is beginner-friendly. For chef Adrienne Cheatham's expert tip to avoid a chaotic egg white mess, try soaking your eggs in a vinegar solution for up to 10 minutes before adding them to your boiling pot.
Poached egg, sauce, and ravioli stuffing pairings
Not only are poached eggs buttery and delicious, but they also work well with numerous pasta sauces. In fact, eggs are often the foundation of many famous pasta sauce recipes, the most famous of which is carbonara. Eggs are also used as an emulsifier that also thickens butter, cream, or olive oil-based sauces. Consequently, any sauce you'd upgrade with a freshly cracked egg is fair game for a poached egg and ravioli pairing. A cacio e pepe sauce with nutty parmesan cheese and a black pepper kick would work especially well with a poached egg. Store-bought jarred Alfredo would become an even richer accompaniment to ravioli with the help of a poached egg. Even a simple browned butter and sage sauce would be a nice pairing; we have a recipe that we pair with homemade sweet potato ravioli. A bright and lemony sauce like the kind we make for this cheese ravioli with lemon-artichoke sauce is another option that's easy to make and will benefit from a poached egg topping. Garnish the egg and ravioli with a drizzle of store-bought jarred pesto for color and a pop of fresh herbs.
As for the best ravioli fillings to pair with a poached egg, we'd recommend a cheesy or umami-rich filling. A ricotta and spinach ravioli or a four-cheese ravioli are both great options for a poached egg pairing. Mushroom ravioli is another umami-rich option to complement the gentle butteriness of a poached egg.