The Breakfast Add-On That Gives Store-Bought Ravioli A Luxe Upgrade (And Extra Protein)

Store-bought ravioli makes for a delicious and easy weeknight dinner. And there are plenty of frozen ravioli brands to stock your freezer with. There's nothing wrong with smothering ravioli in your favorite brand of pasta sauce and calling it a day, but there are so many easy ways to elevate store-bought ravioli. And one luxurious and nutritious way to elevate ravioli is with the help of eggs, a breakfast staple you're likely to find in your fridge.

Eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients on earth, with a buttery, rich flavor and a transformative texture that lends to countless cooking methods. For ravioli, a poached egg would be the height of culinary sophistication. The presentation of a poached egg is an elegantly enticing garnish that also puts a homemade twist on a store-bought dinner. The light bounce of egg white oozing with creamy yolk is the texture and flavor component to take store-bought ravioli to the next level. Plus, a poached egg isn't just a luxe flavor and textural improvement on store-bought ravioli, but it also provides a hit of protein that'll bring more heartiness and satisfaction to your meal.

Poached eggs might be daunting for first timers, but we have a fool-proof recipe for poached eggs that is beginner-friendly. For chef Adrienne Cheatham's expert tip to avoid a chaotic egg white mess, try soaking your eggs in a vinegar solution for up to 10 minutes before adding them to your boiling pot.