15 Ingredients That Elevate Store-Bought Ravioli

For folks with busy lives who aren't interested in spending a small fortune on eating out or takeout, store-bought ravioli is a wonderful food to have in your fridge. Whether making an easy weeknight dinner, Sunday lunch, or a simple ravioli side dish for your main course, it's not hard to turn to store-bought ravioli. They're delicious on their own while also being customizable with whatever your preferences are. There's also usually some variety in choice of filling and even dough, so you can find meat-filled ravioli, vegetarian, cheesy options, or even vegan options like mushroom or pumpkin ravioli. Plus, you can sometimes find gluten-free pasta or vegetable-infused pasta, too.

The best part about store-bought ravioli is that they're ready in minutes, with so little effort, for what is a pretty tasty result. If you want to jazz them up for yourself, or you want to make them feel a little more worthy of serving to friends, there are so many ways you can use other pantry items to make them even better. As a food writer and recipe developer, store-bought ravioli is my weekly go-to for a quick and easy meal. I love how versatile they are, and I enjoy playing around with sauces, pestos, oils, seasonings, and other ingredients to enhance and vary my ravioli eating experience. The possibilities are numerous, and only limited by the bounds of your creativity and taste preferences. Here are some ingredients that elevate store-bought ravioli.