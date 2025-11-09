The Best Los Angeles Cheap Eats I Tried In 2025
Los Angeles is a foodie's dream city. There are literally enough restaurants that you could try a new one every day, and it would still take nearly 20 years to visit them all. It helps that LA is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the United States, offering everything from classic American, Mexican, and Italian dishes to less familiar cuisines from Somalia, Cambodia, and even Xinjiang in China. With this level of variety, your palate will never get bored. However, the downside is that sometimes having endless options can result in the paradox of choice. Instead of inspiring culinary exploration, the sheer volume of venues can be overwhelming, often turning people into creatures of habit who cycle through the same handful of restaurants.
On top of that, LA also has one of the priciest dining scenes in the U.S., especially if you don't know where to go. Fortunately, I've gone out and gotten a lay of the culinary landscape, so you don't have to. I've found plenty of incredible restaurants with dishes in the $20 range and compiled a list of those whose food I can still taste whenever I think about them. Here are the best cheap eats I tried in Los Angeles in 2025.
Monty's Good Burger
Monty's Good Burger is a plant-based burger joint with four locations across Southern California. At the Koreatown outpost, the aroma of freshly made burgers, chicken sandwiches, and other casual American fare fills the air. It's a cozy space with a vintage diner aesthetic and countertop seating that gives you a front-row view of the cooks in action.
The flagship cheeseburger, priced at $12, features an Impossible patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and grilled onions atop a ketchup-and-mayo-style house spread, served on a soft brioche bun. For three more dollars, I like to make mine a double and add a side of tater tots, which come with a choice of nine dipping sauces. A chunky, plant-based fried chicken sandwich is also on the menu, along with chicken tenders, both of which can be ordered Nashville Hot-style.
Fries aren't included with the sandwiches, but there are six styles of loaded fries to dig into. For hot dog lovers, the Impossible Davy Dog is a recent addition that's well worth trying. For dessert, you can choose from six shake flavors, several sundaes, or indulge in the seasonal "Havok's Harvest Pumpkin Shake," which features a pie-crust base.
(213) 915-0257
Multiple locations in Southern CA
Fatima's Grill
You've probably eaten Mexican food before, and there's a good chance you've tried Lebanese cuisine, too. However, I'd be surprised if you've experienced Mexican-Lebanese fusion. Fatima's Grill is a small chain with three SoCal locations, where two distinct cultures merge to offer a familiar yet unique dining experience. Picture burritos stuffed with hummus, garlic, tzatziki, tomato, lettuce, onion, parsley, red pico de gallo, fries, tahini, and your choice of gyro, chicken, or beef. The burritos range from $15 to $20, which may sound pricey, but they're bulbous and bursting with flavor. The $2 Chicken Tiki Fusion Tacos drizzled with the chain's tangy signature white sauce are a must-try, as are the various shawarma crunch wraps.
My go-to is the Hot Cheetos chicken burrito. It comes loaded with actual Cheetos, along with nacho cheese and mozzarella. You can even add Cheetos dust or Hot Cheetos with cheese to any menu item. Alongside its fusion offerings, the chain serves classic Mexican and Mediterranean dishes, including kebabs, chile rellenos, falafel, and birria. The menu includes desserts, and the chain also sells "Lebamex" — a homemade hot sauce that deftly blends the flavors of Lebanese and Mexican cuisine.
(562) 269-0373
Multiple US locations
HiHo Cheeseburger
When it comes to premium beef, it doesn't get much better than Wagyu. That's what the patties at HiHo Cheeseburger are made from – 100% grass-fed beef, freshly ground each day, and seasoned only with salt and pepper. The result is one of the best bang-for-your-buck burgers in SoCal, priced at just $10.45. Cheese, ketchup, slow-cooked onions, lettuce, house-made pickles — simple.But there's a twist. HiHo spreads mustard on its raw patties, then grills the tang into the Wagyu, which is the same way In-N-Out makes its mustard burgers. The impressively stacked handhelds can be messy to navigate, but I'm not complaining.
Two patties are the default, with the option to add a third or a pile of pastrami for $4.25. The "Big Matty" is my go-to whenever I venture to Santa Monica — it's the HiHo Double burger with the ketchup swapped for a house-made Thousand Island dressing called "Matty sauce." Rounding out the menu, you'll find the Vegetarian HiHo with a house-made veggie patty, twice-fried fries that you can top with pastrami, and "The Willie Mae" — a fried chicken sandwich made in collaboration with Willie Mae's Scotch House. There are also options for your sweet tooth. Oh, and the meat is 100% halal. It's worth noting that while there is a 6% fee added to every bill, it isn't a forced gratuity but taxed revenue that goes towards operating costs.
(310) 469-7250
1320 2nd Street Ste. B, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Offhand Wine Bar
Every time I stop by Offhand Wine Bar, the vibes are vibing. It's a sleek escape situated on the corner of Stanford Street and Santa Monica Boulevard, where natural wines take center stage. It's run by the "Westside Winos," a wine and music collective that recently collaborated with Chef Taryn Black to launch a new daytime menu featuring freshly made sandwiches, priced around $15 and available Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Start your week with The Big Bird sando, made with smoked turkey, heirloom tomatoes, arugula, red pesto, and chimichurri, then cap it off with The Big Tahuna, topped with albacore tuna. Both are served on schiacciata bread baked by Jyan Isaac, an artisanal breadmaker located just minutes away. To wash your sandwich down, you can choose from award-winning Antipodes sparkling water, fruit sodas, juices, beer, and, of course, wine. Offhand Wine Bar is not only a great spot for midday eats; it's worth stopping by for an after-dark sip, too.
info@offhandwinebar.com
3008 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Anwar's Kitchen
Step into Anwar's Kitchen, a Downtown LA eatery where pita wraps overflow with savory shawarma, freshly made falafel, and house-made hummus. The portions here are not for the faint of heart. I'd be surprised if anyone could finish one of their $18 wraps in a single sitting, especially since they all come with seasoned fries or hummus and pita chips. Anwar's pita chips are the best I've ever tasted — they're fried in-house, crisp, lightly oiled and salted, and you'll never want the store-bought variety again.
Luckily, these chips are available to take away, along with a deli case full of house-made Mediterranean goodies all priced at $5.95 each. There's spicy labneh, grape leaves, baba ghanoush, and beet hummus that's sure to take your taste buds for a spin. Alongside pita wraps and freshly made grab-and-gos, Anwar's offers shawarma tacos, large seafood plates, and homemade cheesecakes. Plus, all of the meats are halal-friendly. Stop by for a wrap with a friend or two; Anwar's can accommodate both small and large groups.
(213) 265-7982
217 East 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Masa of Echo Park
It's hard to make vegan Chicago deep dish pizza taste as good as the real thing, but Masa of Echo Park does an impressive job probably because the owner was born and bred in Chicago. That said, the menu has plenty of options for meat eaters, too, including traditional deep dish sausage pizza. Masa considers itself a mom-and-pop-style restaurant, and that's exactly how it feels inside — cozy enough for a first date, yet spacious enough for a family outing.
Kick your meal off with supplì, an Italian snack of deep-fried risotto croquettes filled with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan, served over pomodoro and garnished with fresh basil, for just $13. It's one of several classic antipasti options, which you can follow up with pastas, salads, paninis, hamburgers, and tavern-style pizzas, priced between $14 and $29.
The deep-dish pizzas are the priciest menu items, costing between $30 and $40. However, not only are they delicious but they're so hearty that you're pretty much guaranteed to have leftovers, even if you order a small. Masa also has lots of sweet treats — though most are non-vegan — along with a full wine and beer list.
(213) 989-1558
1800 W. Sunset Blvd, CA 90026
Pine & Crane
Located in the heart of Silverlake with an outpost in Downtown Los Angeles, Pine & Crane is a fast-casual restaurant specializing in Taiwanese cuisine. The menu features classics like mapo tofu, priced at $16.50, available in both pork and vegan versions. There are also several meat-topped rice dishes that are similarly priced, including my personal favorite — dan dan noodles, which cost $12.50. Pair your main with an array of small plates like potsticker dumplings stuffed with Kurobuta (or Berkshire) pork shoulder and Taiwanese cabbage for $10.50, shrimp wontons for $11, or the vegan-friendly scallion pancake for $7.50. Most items fall in a similar price range.
Before diving into the entreés, whet your appetite with traditional cold appetizers, including seaweed garnished with green onion, gluten-free lotus root, and smashed cucumbers flavored with garlic, chili flakes, and sesame oil.To wash down the deliciousness, Pine & Crane offers a full tea and iced boba menu, along with beer, wine, sake, and non-alcoholic beverages.
(323) 668-1128
Multiple locations in LA
The Butcher's Daughter
The Butcher's Daughter is a modern, bohemian-style eatery with locations in Venice and West Hollywood. It offers elevated vegan and vegetarian takes on breakfast classics, salads, bowls, sandwiches, and stone oven pizzas,with prices ranging from $10 to $22. Start your day light with an acai bowl topped with maple cardamom granola, or for something more filling, try the seasonal lemon lavender waffle topped with persimmon, vegan whipped cream, and maple syrup.
The stone-oven pizzas are my go-to for lunch and dinner, and they can be topped with organic eggs and made vegan or gluten-free. If you're like me, you'll probably start drooling cartoonishly when you see the waiter approach with your steamy, spicy Italian pizza, made with vodka sauce, stracciatella cheese, Impossible sausage, broccolini, oregano, and Calabrian chili. By the time you take your first bite, table manners will be the last thing on your mind.
(310) 981-3004
Multiple locations in LA and NYC
Baba's Vegan Cafe
The growing food scene south of the 110 Freeway is worth leaving your Los Angeles bubble for. Baba's Vegan Cafe, spearheaded by the self-proclaimed culinary artivist, Baba Wo'se Kofi, offers a selection of healthy comfort foods with a focus on addressing food inequities in the area. The mid-sized cafe is one of few restaurants in South LA that's both Black-owned and vegan-friendly. Fresh-tasting is the best way to describe the food here, which includes tacos, quesadillas, Bachos (the chain's signature nachos), sandwiches, soul food staples, and Jamaican-style patties — all 100% soy-free and under $20.
You can't lose with the Soul Platter, which comes loaded with Baba's hot mac and cheese, yams, greens, rice, beans, and fried mushrooms. However, if you're a diehard mac and cheese fan, skip the platter and try the mac bowl topped with one of five protein options. The Jamaican wheat-crust patties come in six flavors, including a "beef" option made with walnut meat. Baba's Vegan Cafe is the kind of place you go for nutritious, filling food that leaves you stuffed but not sluggish.
(323) 834-2693
6619 S. Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047
O'cado
O'cado popped up on Google one day while I was searching for vegan eats in Sherman Oaks, and it's undoubtedly the best restaurant I've experienced this year. With a single location on Ventura Boulevard, it offers a mix of Mediterranean and Latin-inspired dishes. Compared to other restaurants, which have large social media followings and considerable reviews, O'cado feels like a hidden gem. That said, it consistently earns well-deserved 5-star ratings, and everything I've tried on the menu has been excellent.
Menu highlights include the $19 spicy gluten-free nachos loaded with cashew queso, jackfruit, black bean, pico de gallo, avocado, and cilantro lime crema, and the panko-crusted, bacon-sprinkled mac and cheese for $16.50. You shouldn't overlook the $20 "chickun" sammies and Impossible hamburgers either. If I had to pick a must-try item, it would be the tacos, of which there are eight varieties for $20 or less. The crispy potato tacos — which I typically find uninspired elsewhere — made me an instant convert, and the avocado tacos and Impossible tacos deserve honorable mentions as well.
(818) 380-0005
14568 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Love Hour
There are few foods as satisfying as a smash burger. At Love Hour, a bustling Koreatown bar led by Mike Pak with Chef Aaron at the helm, you'll find some of the juiciest, Maillard-crusted patties around. The menu is simple, featuring smash burgers, fries, fried chicken sandwiches, and nuggets, with prices starting at $7 and topping out at $16. Sorry vegans — there are no substitutions here. You get what you get, and that's across-the-board tastiness.
The signature burger, layered with cheese, raw onion, pickles, and tangy, sweet, smoky Love Hour sauce, comes with a single patty, which you can double, triple, or even quadruple for a few extra bucks. The fried buffalo chicken and crispy hot honey sandwiches are equally mouthwatering, as are the nuggets, which come with your choice of five sauces.
Round out your visit with a side of fries or onion rings, and spruce them up with sour cream and onion seasoning or one of the other seasoning add-ons. Love Hour has a full bar serving both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and if you're a fan of the Love Sauce, luckily, the restaurant sells take-home bottles. Be sure to follow Love Hour on social media, as the restaurant frequently announces limited-edition burger collabs with other brands.
info@love-hour.com
532 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Simpang
If you're after Halal-friendly Indonesian food, look no further than Simpang, a west-side eatery with two locations. One focuses primarily on Indonesian comfort food, the other on Southeast Asian dishes, although both share some menu items. At the Culver City outpost on National Boulevard, you can enjoy the aroma of meat cooked with kecap manis, a flavorful Indonesian-style soy sauce used in classic dishes like beef rendang and nasi goreng. The latter is a fried rice dish you have to try, sold here for $16.95. However, if you prefer street noodles, the Mie Tek Tek is my top pick and costs the same.
Head to the Venice location for sub-$20 dishes from neighboring Southeast Asian cultures, like pad Thai, Singapore street noodles, or char kway teow — a popular and Malaysian street dish of wok-fried rice noodles, shrimp, fish balls, chicken sausages, chili, beansprouts, and egg. Both venues provide a relaxing environment that's perfect for solo dining, group outings, or intimate date nights. Both menus include options for vegetarians and vegans, and several meat dishes can be veganized. There's also a full wine list, along with beer and soju.
(310) 815-9075
Multiple locations in LA
Kitchen Mouse
At the intersection of Figueroa Avenue and Avenue 59 in the heart of Highland Park sits Kitchen Mouse. Stepping inside this colorful eatery is like walking into a country-style store, where you can enjoy a meal with a friend, order a coffee and muffin to-go, or purchase a Kitchen Mouse-themed souvenir. The vibrant, vintage aesthetic is instantly welcoming — almost like grandma's kitchen. The venue is split in two: one side is a cafe that serves vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free breakfast staples, and the other is a bakery.
I've always been a sucker for chilaquiles, and here piled with avocado mash, cashew queso, cilantro cream, toasted pepitas, and your choice of eggs, tofu scramble, or JUST egg for $18. There's also the $16 breakfast sandwich on grilled millet bread, $17 jackfruit tacos, snickerdoodle pancakes, bowls, and salads to name but a few. On the bakery side, pair a vegan grilled cheese sandwich with coffee cake — both under $10 — or tuck into one of several house-made pastries. There's a full coffee and tea list, alongside several refrigerated sections stocked with ready-to-drink beverages, pastries, pre-made meals, and condiments.
(844) 590-4344
5904 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Two Hommés
Founded in 2020 by chefs Marcus Yaw Johnson and Abdoulaye Balde, Two Hommés is one of Inglewood's most exciting up-and-coming restaurants. The duo takes an Afrocentric approach to comfort food, introducing flavors from Africa, the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Middle East, and blending previously disparate ingredients through a Black American lens. And yes, soul food is a prominent feature on the menu. The result is inventive offerings like za'atar zucchini drizzled with spicy Ghanaian shito sauce, crema, torn herbs, and bready crumbles. You'll also find Senegalese lamb dibi tacos, jollof rice, black bean and egg tostadas, and chicken and waffles with honey berbere chicken, with prices ranging from $12 to $26.
Fusion at this level showcases how knowledgeable and intentional Johnson and Balde are as chefs and owners. I recommend stopping by on Sunday for the shrimp and grits, which features peppery prawns in a curry-infused jollof cream sauce blended with pillowy grits, garnished with chives and cilantro. At $23, it's the priciest item on the brunch menu, but hands-down the best dish I've tried this year. Most items cost under $20. Two Hommés also serves craft cocktails, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks.
(424) 577-5242
902 N. La Brea Ave.Inglewood, CA 90302