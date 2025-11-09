The Best Los Angeles Cheap Eats I Tried In 2025

Los Angeles is a foodie's dream city. There are literally enough restaurants that you could try a new one every day, and it would still take nearly 20 years to visit them all. It helps that LA is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the United States, offering everything from classic American, Mexican, and Italian dishes to less familiar cuisines from Somalia, Cambodia, and even Xinjiang in China. With this level of variety, your palate will never get bored. However, the downside is that sometimes having endless options can result in the paradox of choice. Instead of inspiring culinary exploration, the sheer volume of venues can be overwhelming, often turning people into creatures of habit who cycle through the same handful of restaurants.

On top of that, LA also has one of the priciest dining scenes in the U.S., especially if you don't know where to go. Fortunately, I've gone out and gotten a lay of the culinary landscape, so you don't have to. I've found plenty of incredible restaurants with dishes in the $20 range and compiled a list of those whose food I can still taste whenever I think about them. Here are the best cheap eats I tried in Los Angeles in 2025.