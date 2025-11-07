Don't Like Beets? This Melting Side Dish Might Change Your Mind
Many of us who aren't fans of beets wish that we could be. These root veggies are quite affordable, loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and so versatile. But that doesn't change the fact that they taste like dirt to some people. If you're in that camp, try melting beets — a unique side dish that could convert you into a fan for life.
This delicious recipe is a spin on melting potatoes, and both dishes are named because the root veggies become meltingly soft as they cook. You start by cutting peeled beets into thick slices, tossing them with oil and any herbs or spices you like, then roasting them under high heat until completely tender. The slices are then doused in a mixture of meat or veggie stock and balsamic vinegar and continue to cook until super soft. Garnish with creamy goat cheese, and you have a super flavorful and elegant side dish.
Melting beets use all the right tricks to conceal that "dirt" taste some of us take issue with. Pairing roasted beets with soft cheeses is always a winner, as roasting the veggie brings out its sugars, helping to mitigate that earthiness, and their bittersweet taste is perfectly balanced out by salty, tangy cheese. Acidic ingredients like vinegar also counter that earth-like taste, and the stock adds extra moisture and savoriness to make the dish even better. Once you try melting beets, you'll want to make them again and again with new toppings and flavor combos.
How to customize melting beets
Melting beets are stunningly simple, but using a few strategies to up your roasting game or add extra flavor can make them even tastier to the beet-averse. Some vital tips you need for roasting beets include scrubbing them well, coating the slices thoroughly in oil, and flipping them halfway through the cooking time. These tricks help to eliminate any actual dirt on the beets and ensure they turn out perfectly browned and tender.
As for the ingredients, try swapping out the balsamic or goat cheese. Red wine vinegar is more sour than balsamic, but delivers a similar fruity taste. You can even use a smaller amount of orange juice in place of vinegar to make melted beets sweeter with a refreshing citrus note. Tasty substitutes for goat cheese that would work in this dish include salty feta, crumbly cotija, or even thick labneh yogurt. Blue cheese is a very popular ingredient in beet salads, so if you love the blue stuff but don't adore beets just yet, top them with a creamy Gorgonzola.
Most recipes for melting beets call for chopped dill, but any fresh herbs you have in the fridge can brighten the rich dish and counter the root veggie's earthiness. A combo of tarragon, rosemary, and lemon zest would be particularly refreshing. No matter how you dress it up, this is one of those beet recipes you'll want on repeat (even if you never liked them before).