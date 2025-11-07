Don't Like Beets? This Melting Side Dish Might Change Your Mind

Many of us who aren't fans of beets wish that we could be. These root veggies are quite affordable, loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and so versatile. But that doesn't change the fact that they taste like dirt to some people. If you're in that camp, try melting beets — a unique side dish that could convert you into a fan for life.

This delicious recipe is a spin on melting potatoes, and both dishes are named because the root veggies become meltingly soft as they cook. You start by cutting peeled beets into thick slices, tossing them with oil and any herbs or spices you like, then roasting them under high heat until completely tender. The slices are then doused in a mixture of meat or veggie stock and balsamic vinegar and continue to cook until super soft. Garnish with creamy goat cheese, and you have a super flavorful and elegant side dish.

Melting beets use all the right tricks to conceal that "dirt" taste some of us take issue with. Pairing roasted beets with soft cheeses is always a winner, as roasting the veggie brings out its sugars, helping to mitigate that earthiness, and their bittersweet taste is perfectly balanced out by salty, tangy cheese. Acidic ingredients like vinegar also counter that earth-like taste, and the stock adds extra moisture and savoriness to make the dish even better. Once you try melting beets, you'll want to make them again and again with new toppings and flavor combos.