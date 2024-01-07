Pair Roasted Beets With Soft Cheeses For A Tasty Accompaniment To Dinner

Beets have gone from the strangely red vegetable we once avoided as kids to the jewel-toned gem we can't get enough of. Whether simmered or steamed, their earthy, sweet flavor shines through. However, the root vegetables taste best when roasted and caramelized in the steady heat of the oven. To make your roasted beets taste even more incredible, pair them with soft cheeses.

The combination of beets and mild cheese is a time-old staple, served in Greek salads at pretty much any Mediterranean establishment you may frequent. Sliced beets and crumbled feta are plated with lettuce, olives, and cucumbers and eaten with everything from chicken gyros to lamb shawarma. That earthy, bittersweet taste contrasts deliciously with the tart, salty flavors of feta or goat cheese. While both ingredients possess their own unique flavors, they lean mild in nature, never overpowering the other.

Something mellow like goat cheese or camembert complements beets whereas a sharp block of cheddar or matured Gouda tastes entirely too pungent. Whether tossed with honey after cooking or baked together, beets and cheese mesh well, like in this beetroot and goat cheese tart. Tied together with honey, balsamic vinegar, and toasted walnuts, the savory tart can be eaten during any meal of the day.