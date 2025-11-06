Making Grilled Cheese In The Air Fryer? Don't Skip This Simple Step

For fans of the movie "Chef," there will only ever be one correct way to make a grilled cheese sandwich: channel the spirit of Jon Favreau and then fuss over your three-cheese masterpiece. Lift the bread to check if it's toasted, adjust the heat, slide the sandwich around the griddle, and, for the final flourish, spread on a little more butter. Not only is it delicious, but all that fiddling around even makes you feel like a real chef. Having said that, if you're open to a low-effort version that delivers mindblowing results every time, you must try making your grilled cheese in the air fryer. Just make sure you don't skip one simple step — pre-heating.

Making grilled cheese sandwiches on a pan can lead to inconsistent results. Not having absolute control over the heat means your toast might get crunchy before your cheese melts. Or you wait too long and you have gooey cheese, but burnt toast. The air fryer grilled cheese takes all guesswork out of the equation, especially by pre-heating the air fryer (no higher than 350 degrees Fahrenheit). The rest of the steps remain the same: two slices of bread buttered on the outside, your favorite cheese or cheeses on the inside, before leaving it in the air fryer for four to six minutes, flipping once at the halfway mark to ensure both sides are crunchy.

Why is this better than the pan? Essentially, an air fryer functions on the same principles as a convection oven. Once pre-heated, the temperature inside remains consistent, heating whatever you place in the basket evenly from all directions, practically guaranteeing melted cheese and crunchy toast every single time.