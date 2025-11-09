15 Discontinued Chicken Items From Fast Food Chains We Want Back

When defending fast food's eternal appeal, most people first think of the word "convenient." It's undoubtedly true that the industry is rooted in the idea of getting a hot, delicious meal in just a few minutes for a few dollars. But that's only one piece of the puzzle. Another important word when describing fast food is "comforting." Each location of every fast-food chain serves the same food, making your favorite order accessible. Once people find their favorite order at a restaurant chain, they stick with that, which is why having your favorite order removed from the menu can feel so devastating.

While the fast-food industry was originally all about burgers, chicken has entered the spotlight alongside beef. Countless chicken sandwiches, wraps, tenders, and salads have been released. Unfortunately, countless chicken options have also been removed. The pain of having your favorite menu item taken away sometimes never quite leaves, which is why so many people still take to the internet to beg for it back. Sometimes, it even works; lots of sorely missed fast-food items actually made a comeback. Let's hope these now-gone favorites also come back soon.