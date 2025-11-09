10 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Sweet Potato Casserole

Out of all the beloved dishes on the Thanksgiving dinner table, sweet potato casserole may just be one of the least appreciated. It's not quite a dessert, but it still offers a touch of sweetness to your plate during the main course, making it an important aspect of the ideal Thanksgiving spread. It balances out all of the other salty and savory flavors. And although it seems like an easy dish to throw together at the last minute, in reality, there's a lot that can go wrong with sweet potato casserole if you don't exactly know what you're doing.

That's why it's so important to avoid these common sweet potato casserole mistakes. Don't worry if you've made these mistakes before — most of us have made them at some point. However, by avoiding these missteps in the future, you can ensure that the sweet potato casserole becomes more than an afterthought. In fact, it might just become one of the tastiest dishes on the whole table.