12 Ways To Make Sweet Potatoes Savory

Sweet potatoes are one ingredient in the U.S. that's typically present on the Thanksgiving table in one form or another. However, sweet potatoes aren't just for Thanksgiving. They're a fantastic staple, eaten year-round in many countries and cultures. This popular tuber was first grown and used within the Indigenous communities of Central America and Mexico before making its way via the Spanish to Europe. Typically grown best in warmer climates, sweet potatoes are harvested in the early autumn in the U.S. so they can develop their rich, sweet flavors just in time to make their way into sweet potato pie or topped with marshmallows for Thanksgiving.

Though their name indicates the sweet, caramelized flavors that pair perfectly with brown sugar or molasses, sweet potatoes can also make for an incredibly satisfying savory dish. If you're looking for ways to use these delicious tubers to create tasty savory dishes, here are 12 recommendations for making your family's next favorite sweet potato dish that doesn't taste like dessert.