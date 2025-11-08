We Tried 8 Coffee Products From Dollar General. Are They Worth The Affordable Price?

With all the coffee products on the market, many folks are opting to replicate their favorite café-style drinks in their own kitchen, rather than spend a small fortune at the local coffee shop. The at-home coffee industry is projected to climb past $96 billion globally, so there's no slowing down for us coffee lovers. But even coffee products at most retailers have seen a sharp rise in price. Ground roast coffee price per pound has doubled in the last five years, rising to more than $8. With numbers like that, it's no wonder we're always searching for the next best deal for our daily cup of joe.

When you're looking for the most affordable coffee, big box stores or small discount stores probably come to mind first. Among the many bargain outlets around, dollar stores stand out for their cheap, everyday essentials — originally, everything was a dollar, hence the name. But dollar stores rarely sell products for just a dollar anymore. For instance, Dollar General prices are comparable to superstores like Walmart.

We've all heard the saying, "You get what you pay for." But does that hold true for bargain-bin coffee, or can you find good quality without spending a lot? We visited Dollar General to scope out its private-label Clover Valley coffee lineup. We tried each product the way it's meant to be used. Some are definitely worth the affordable price (prices listed were at the time of purchase), while a few fall flat.