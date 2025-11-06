The McDonald's Burger That Celebrated An NBA Legend (And Vanished Too Soon)

Chicago Bulls fans of the 1990s won't soon forget the team's golden age of basketball — or the burger that fuelled the folks watching at home. McDonald's has released some pretty iconic collabs over the years, as well as some discontinued menu items that don't need to come out of retirement any time soon (so long, McSpaghetti). But, arguably, the Beef Wennington burger is one '90s fast-food item that deserves a comeback. The Beef Wennington was a limited-time promotional menu item named in honor of Chicago Bulls center, Bill Wennington. The burger, which debuted in 1998, comprised a beef patty topped with onions, cheese, barbecue sauce, and Canadian bacon — a nod to Wennington's birthplace of Montreal.

Bill Wennington played for the Bulls from 1993 to 1999, serving as the team's seven-foot-tall center on what is widely considered one of the best teams in NBA history. The '90s Bulls assembled such on-court superpowers as Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Toni Kukoč, and Steve Kerr – the team lineup that's followed in the heralded docuseries, "The Last Dance" (2020). McDonald's also released a collab with fellow Bull Michael Jordan (we miss you, the McJordan Special, also available in Mickey D's locations around the Chicago area in the '90s). During the iconic era, Wennington was a regular television fixture in living rooms across the city. Once he received his own signature McDonald's sandwich, Wennington made the leap into Chicagoland's kitchens.