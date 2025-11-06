The Temperature Mistake That's Ruining Your Hash Browns

Don't let the "household breakfast scenes" from the movies mislead you. (Have you ever come downstairs to a table-full of towering, piping-hot pancake stacks and perfectly sunny-side-up eggs? Neither have we.) Even on leisurely weekend mornings, when people can take their time whipping up a more elaborate breakfast, a hungry belly or sheer tiredness can spur a bit of culinary impatience. However, there's a good chance that the main culprit behind your "meh" hash browns is not using the ideal cooking temperature — which, according to an expert, is "around 375 degrees Fahrenheit."

That pro tip comes from Chef Kieron Hales, Managing Partner and Head Chef at Zingerman's Cornman Farms. In an exchange with Tasting Table, Hales shared his go-to tips for nailing the ultimate breakfast potatoes. He explained that 375 degrees is "hot enough to crisp quickly without burning before the interior softens." There are also a few visual indicators that can help home cooks adjust their hash brown game. Take a close look at your spuds post-cook. If the temperature was too hot, said Hales, "They'll darken too fast, tasting bitter and greasy before the potatoes cook through." Alternatively, if the temperature wasn't hot enough, "They'll absorb oil and turn limp rather than crisp," according to the pro.