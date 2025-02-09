Stop Ruining Your Crispy Hash Browns With This Common Mistake

Despite how delicious they are, hash browns can be quite difficult to make from scratch because these perfect morsels of potato are prone to coming out soggy. Hence, why people prefer to either buy their favorite fast food hash browns or cook with frozen hash browns instead. Yes, there are various creative ways to use frozen hash browns, but it's still possible to recreate restaurant-quality hash browns at home. The best way to ensure you end up with crispy, delicious hash browns is to avoid making them too thick. This is a common mistake that time after time will greatly affect the crispiness of your breakfast side.

Why does thickness matter? Well, when you try to cook a hash brown that is too thick, it will have a hard time cooking evenly. While the thin sides will crisp up immediately, the thicker parts will need more time to cook all the way through. And, the differences in thickness will cause the edges and thinner parts to burn while the thicker parts remain raw or undercooked. To avoid uneven cooking times, you should make your hash browns thinner. Not only will they cook evenly, but you'll get perfectly cooked crispy hash browns every time you make them.