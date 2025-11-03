3-Ingredient Cake Batter Dip Skips The Oven For An Easy Treat
Since edible cookie dough has become a popular trend that's inspired scoop shops and home recipes alike, edible cake batter is the logical and delicious next step. You can add cake batter dip to a long list of creative ways to use boxed cake mixes. Not only do you get to skip the oven, but cake batter dip comes together with three simple ingredients: heat-treated cake mix, vanilla yogurt, and a whipped topping like Cool Whip.
Cool Whip differs from whipped cream texturally, with a much thicker, almost marshmallow-fluff consistency that, when combined with the yogurt, provides enough moisture, creaminess, and thickness to transform the cake mix into a dip instead of a thin batter. Cake batter dip is a simple dump-it recipe, requiring half a box of your favorite store-bought cake mix, two cups of Cool Whip, and half a cup of vanilla yogurt. Simply dump all the ingredients into a mixing bowl, stirring to combine. Then, cover the mix and refrigerate it for a few hours until it firms up.
Since eating raw flour poses health risks, be sure to use a heat-treated cake mix instead. You can also treat yourself to cake mix at home with the help of your microwave. We use the same simple step to make no-bake edible cookie dough safer. The cake mix needs to reach 160 degrees Fahrenheit, which you can achieve by microwaving the flour on high for 20- to 30-second increments. You can also heat it for 5 minutes in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven.
Pairings and ingredient combinations for cake batter dip
While Cool Whip, cake mix, and yogurt are the three ingredients you need to make a cake batter dip, there are plenty of substitutions and additions that can take cake batter dip in many different directions. To begin, cake mixes come in countless flavors, from Funfetti to chocolate cake mix, and they'd all make delectable dips. Swap the vanilla yogurt for cream cheese to combine with Funfetti cake mix for a tangier and richer cake batter dip.
Since cream cheese is much thicker than vanilla yogurt, you might have to add a splash of milk to thin out your mix. You can also bring more texture to the cake batter dip itself by adding sprinkles, dried fruit, chopped nuts, cookie crumbs, chocolate chips, or smashed pretzels. Add peanut butter chips and pretzels to chocolate cake batter mix for a savory, salty, and sweet dip, or use chocolate chips to bring a bittersweet crunch to red velvet cake batter dip.
A spin-off on the beloved '90s snack, Dunkaroos, cake batter dip will be a hit with kids and nostalgic adults. Its ultra-thick and creamy consistency can be enjoyed by the spoonful, but there's nothing like scoopable pairings to bring even more decadence and texture to the mix. Teddy Grahams, graham crackers, fruit like fresh strawberries or apple slices, and Oreo cookies are all wonderful pairings for cake batter dip.