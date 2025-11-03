3-Ingredient Cake Batter Dip Skips The Oven For An Easy Treat

Since edible cookie dough has become a popular trend that's inspired scoop shops and home recipes alike, edible cake batter is the logical and delicious next step. You can add cake batter dip to a long list of creative ways to use boxed cake mixes. Not only do you get to skip the oven, but cake batter dip comes together with three simple ingredients: heat-treated cake mix, vanilla yogurt, and a whipped topping like Cool Whip.

Cool Whip differs from whipped cream texturally, with a much thicker, almost marshmallow-fluff consistency that, when combined with the yogurt, provides enough moisture, creaminess, and thickness to transform the cake mix into a dip instead of a thin batter. Cake batter dip is a simple dump-it recipe, requiring half a box of your favorite store-bought cake mix, two cups of Cool Whip, and half a cup of vanilla yogurt. Simply dump all the ingredients into a mixing bowl, stirring to combine. Then, cover the mix and refrigerate it for a few hours until it firms up.

Since eating raw flour poses health risks, be sure to use a heat-treated cake mix instead. You can also treat yourself to cake mix at home with the help of your microwave. We use the same simple step to make no-bake edible cookie dough safer. The cake mix needs to reach 160 degrees Fahrenheit, which you can achieve by microwaving the flour on high for 20- to 30-second increments. You can also heat it for 5 minutes in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven.