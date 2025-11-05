The Olive Garden Dessert You Should Be Wary Of Ordering, According To Reviewers

While the never-ending soup and salad, giant platters of chicken Alfredo, and famously meme-able unlimited breadsticks get the most attention at Olive Garden, the chain's dessert selection is none too shabby. From a chocolate-loaded Black Tie Mousse Cake to Warm Italian Doughnuts, the nice, simple offerings are fairly safe and not likely to severely displease anyone — with one exception. According to customers across the web, Olive Garden's tiramisu is a big red flag.

One thing you need to know before going to Olive Garden for the first time is that all of its desserts are shipped to stores frozen, then defrosted or heated before serving. This may not sound enticing, but many of the desserts don't suffer from this treatment — as long as they're reheated the right way. Unfortunately, the restaurant's tiramisu is served very inconsistently. Many reviews complain that the dessert is often still frozen when it hits the table, sometimes to the point of rock hardness. Multiple customers also found ice crystals or chunks in their serving. This is the total opposite of the rich, creamy, slightly cakey texture that defines this Italian classic.

At about $9 per slice, Olive Garden's tiramisu isn't super cheap, either, so getting a half-icy version must be truly disappointing. Some customers also had the opposite problem, saying their tiramisu wound up soggy. That said, there's nothing wrong with the taste of this treat when it's thawed properly. It just might not wow you, either.