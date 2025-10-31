The NYC Cafe I Visit For The Absolute Best Pastries In The City

The awning over Rudy's Bakery and Cafe in Ridgewood, Queens says "konditorei" – the German name for "pastry shop." Before food-writing, your reporter spent the better part of a decade manning coffee shops and pastry counters, and it is no mystery why Rudy's declines to peacock with a more ostentatious banner (especially in New York City's ultra-competitive confectionery scene). Many bakeries claim to know baking, but Rudy's actually does — and after one bite, you'll know real baking, too. A trip to Rudy's cures more than just a sweet tooth.

For me, that trip is a 12-minute walk. But, for foodies living outside of Ridgewood, the longer jaunt is a well-worthy admission price. New York isn't the city that never sleeps, it's the city that sleeps in late — and for your sorely-placed, early-rising reporter, that Rudy's walk typically happens in the still-blue morning coolness, a rare moment when the masses are in bed.

If you've never been, Ridgewood is a mostly residential neighborhood on the border where Brooklyn meets Queens. A 25-minute walk east of high-rent, high-fashion Bushwick, Ridgewood is in many ways a place people go to live when they're "settled." Or, more to the point, when the manic catwalk of Manhattan starts to feel more draining than exhilarating. In Ridgewood, the sidewalks are quieter. I go to (and sometimes read at!) weeknight poetry readings at Cassette, a warm basement venue. Endearingly-dumpy dives like Myrtle Pub offer buy-one-get-one happy hours. Directly across from Myrtle Pub sits Rudy's.

In front of 905 Seneca Avenue, two counter-height metal tables stand outside, even when it's 40 degrees out (I've sipped coffee here in a coat and gloves many times). But, inside is where the action is.