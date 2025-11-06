5 Ways To Incorporate Lemongrass Into Your Cocktails

Infusing is the best technique to use when a cocktail relies on just a few simple ingredients, or where the flavor of the alcohol itself is important — think: a gin martini or a vodka soda. It's also your best option if you want to add flavor to a drink without adding any kind of sweetness or changing the texture of cocktail, which is often the case with puréed fruit.

You can infuse any spirit you like with lemongrass, but some of the best choices would be vodka if you want a neutral base, white rum to play on the plant's tropical origins, or gin to make the most of those unique botanical notes.

Effectively infusing spirits with lemongrass is simple; you just need time. Cut the lemongrass in half lengthwise, then slice into pieces that are around an inch long. Add them to the alcohol, ensuring that the lemongrass is completely submerged. You can get a subtle flavor after 24 hours, but leaving pieces to sit for two weeks is ideal. Strain out the stalks and keep this lemongrass liquor on hand to create a revamped gin and tonic.