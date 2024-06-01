16 Cocktail Hacks To Try Immediately, According To A Bartender

To be a successful bartender, there are a number of skills you're expected to have under your belt. Most of these simply come with experience — things like technique, knowledge of ingredients, and a mental library of recipes. Other learnable soft skills are more inherent, such as the ability to work under pressure, the temperament to work within the service industry, and a desire to explore and create. But one attribute supersedes all others: the ability to adapt and improvise. Simply put, if you know the shortcuts (or hacks) of cocktail-making? You'll be able to persevere in almost any situation.

With years of experience working at and managing bars, I've discovered numerous ways to improve on cocktails, craft novel recipes, and get by in the absence of certain professional-grade tools. Some cocktail tips were passed down to me by mentors, some were derived from the industry's rock stars, and a few I figured out independently. Whether you're working in a bar or making drinks for friends at home, these are the quickest and easiest hacks for boosting your cocktail-crafting abilities.