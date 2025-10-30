Your Halloween Candy Might Be Cheaper Thanks To Some Last-Minute Hershey Discounts
The looming threat of tariffs combined with rising cocoa prices has resulted in major candy inflation, causing some shoppers to cut back on their Halloween candy buying this year, and leading to a season that is more spooky than sweet. But in a last-minute effort to boost candy sales, retailers are offering steep discounts on some Hershey's products.
In early October, one retail giant had discounted more than half of its Hershey products. And now, just one day before Halloween, other stores across the U.S. are following suit. Some other candy makers, like Mondelez, the company that manufactures popular Halloween candies like Sour Patch Kids, are also reducing prices on popular Halloween candies.
This could be because, though these companies are responsible for rising candy prices this year, sales have been flat in the three months leading up to the biggest candy holiday in the U.S. Luckily, thanks to stores like Target and Walmart offering steep candy discounts on October 30, 2025, kids can now enjoy treats rather than tricks for Halloween tomorrow night. Target is offering certain candy brands for under $6 a bag, and variety packs of Hershey's candy for under $10. Similarly, Walmart has a 165-piece assortment of Hershey's candies for under $20.
Prices for Halloween candy have increased this year
The Century Foundation reports that a new analysis conducted with Groundwork Collaborative has found that Halloween candy prices have increased by 10.8% compared to last year. Even the cost of costumes and decorations has increased due to tariffs on products coming from China. Many households are cutting back due to inflation, higher grocery prices, and an increased cost of living, and are turning to the cheapest places to buy Halloween candy, such as discount stores and online retailers like Amazon.
The candy brands that have seen the highest increase this year are Tootsie Roll lollipops, with a 34% price hike, and Hershey's candy variety packs, which are 12% more expensive than in previous years. Mondelez candies have also risen by over 9% this season.
The Guardian reports that climate change is also to blame. A cocoa shortage over the past few years has resulted in higher cocoa prices, which affect the price of chocolate candy and other chocolate products. According to The Guardian, "Hershey's said in the spring that tariffs could cost the company more than $100m and that it would have to raise prices amid soaring cocoa costs."
Despite this, retail discounts on popular candy brands mean that anyone doing last-minute candy shopping for the holiday may be able to afford to buy more than they thought. If you're looking for the best prices on candy the day before Halloween, check local retailers in your area to see if they are offering any discounts.