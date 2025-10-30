Your Halloween Candy Might Be Cheaper Thanks To Some Last-Minute Hershey Discounts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The looming threat of tariffs combined with rising cocoa prices has resulted in major candy inflation, causing some shoppers to cut back on their Halloween candy buying this year, and leading to a season that is more spooky than sweet. But in a last-minute effort to boost candy sales, retailers are offering steep discounts on some Hershey's products.

In early October, one retail giant had discounted more than half of its Hershey products. And now, just one day before Halloween, other stores across the U.S. are following suit. Some other candy makers, like Mondelez, the company that manufactures popular Halloween candies like Sour Patch Kids, are also reducing prices on popular Halloween candies.

This could be because, though these companies are responsible for rising candy prices this year, sales have been flat in the three months leading up to the biggest candy holiday in the U.S. Luckily, thanks to stores like Target and Walmart offering steep candy discounts on October 30, 2025, kids can now enjoy treats rather than tricks for Halloween tomorrow night. Target is offering certain candy brands for under $6 a bag, and variety packs of Hershey's candy for under $10. Similarly, Walmart has a 165-piece assortment of Hershey's candies for under $20.