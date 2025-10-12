The Best 2025 Halloween Candy Variety Pack Is Sure To Win Trick-Or-Treaters Over

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Halloween is the right reason to go all in on your favorite candy treats. Variety packs can make sweet snacking easier by compiling a range of candies in one convenient purchase. One lucky Tasting Table writer set out to try some of these variety packs and ranked them to help make shopping decisions easier. Coming out on top was the variety pack filled with packages of M&M's, Peanut M&M's, Snickers, Twix, and Milky Way. In this swoop of a steal, sweet lovers get a range of texture and flavor of different candies in a single buy. These classic Halloween candies are guaranteed crowd-pleasers, so whether you're setting the candy into bowls to place around the house, share at the office, or quickly toss into trick-or-treaters' bags, your savvy grab will be appreciated.

Not only are many of the classic candy favorites packed into one variety pack, the bulk order offers 200 pieces. That means whatever leftovers you have can be sneaked into your food and drink recipes and be set for a while. "I just got my package and it is huge! Better than what I expected, to be perfectly honest," gushed one Amazon reviewer.