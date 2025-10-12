The Best 2025 Halloween Candy Variety Pack Is Sure To Win Trick-Or-Treaters Over
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Halloween is the right reason to go all in on your favorite candy treats. Variety packs can make sweet snacking easier by compiling a range of candies in one convenient purchase. One lucky Tasting Table writer set out to try some of these variety packs and ranked them to help make shopping decisions easier. Coming out on top was the variety pack filled with packages of M&M's, Peanut M&M's, Snickers, Twix, and Milky Way. In this swoop of a steal, sweet lovers get a range of texture and flavor of different candies in a single buy. These classic Halloween candies are guaranteed crowd-pleasers, so whether you're setting the candy into bowls to place around the house, share at the office, or quickly toss into trick-or-treaters' bags, your savvy grab will be appreciated.
Not only are many of the classic candy favorites packed into one variety pack, the bulk order offers 200 pieces. That means whatever leftovers you have can be sneaked into your food and drink recipes and be set for a while. "I just got my package and it is huge! Better than what I expected, to be perfectly honest," gushed one Amazon reviewer.
Several delicious candies in one buy
In one of these packs, buyers will be able to feast on both M&M's Peanut and M&M's Milk Chocolate candies, in addition to mini-sizes of America's beloved Snickers, Twix, and Milky Way chocolate bars. As one buyer noticed, bowls of these treats can disappear fast, so you may want to stock up if you anticipate the candies to be gobbled up quickly before all of the planned Halloween festivities have ended.
The candies contained in the variety pack are individually wrapped. Not only can this make for easy distribution, but the convenient packaging can help you can deal with portion control if you tend to struggle with restraint when it comes to sweet things. We certainly couldn't blame you. Do keep in mind that one of these packs weigh a bit over four pounds, so if you're planning on toting several of these variety purchases home from the store in one go, you may need an extra pair of hands to help you carry your sweet treats inside.