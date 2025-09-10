Pennsylvania-Based Gas Station Chain Warns Customers About Rising Candy Prices

In a world where we frequently see price increases with no warning or explanation, it's refreshing when a store tells us what's going on. While food prices haven't been rising as fast as they were in 2022, a mix of unusual weather and the ongoing effects of tariffs on major U.S. trading partners have been driving up the cost of certain staples. Eggs have been spiking again after some relief and drought has driven up the cost of beef and coffee. And while it's not exactly essential, the Pennsylvania chain Sheetz is now warning customers that price increases will soon be hitting candy from Hershey's.

The warning has come in the form of in-store signs as the popular gas station chain, which is a regional competitor with the similar Wawa. According to reporting from Penn Live, signs in Sheetz have revealed the prices for Hershey's products including chocolate bars, KitKat, and Reese's will be raised on September 17. A spokesperson for Sheetz said this is in response to rising prices from Hershey's itself, which have jumped 26% on regular and king-sized versions of the candy bars. The good news is that according to Sheetz no other brands are being affected yet, so your Halloween candy isn't going to completely break the bank. Hershey's itself has previously announced the increase in prices and blamed them on the rising cost of cocoa, which has surged over the past two years.