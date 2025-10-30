15 Appalachian Dishes Everyone Should Try At Least Once

To find food packed with meaning, history, and comfort, look no further than Appalachian cuisine. The traditional dishes of the Appalachian mountains are infused with memories of community gatherings, church potlucks, and dishes made on the fly with whatever ingredients were available in the garden each day. From sweet grunt made with foraged blueberries to soft cornbread with a drizzle of hot honey, Appalachian food is connected to the seasons and to the land in a visceral way that words can't quite describe.

Appalachian cuisine is often mistakenly identified as being synonymous with Southern food. While the two certainly overlap, we should not forget about Northern Appalachia, where different fruits and vegetables grow. Not to mention, various cultural influences have long shaped the local cuisines in both Northern and Southern Appalachia. This means that while Eastern European pierogis may be a staple dish in Pennsylvania, folks in North Carolina may never have heard about them.

In this list, we suggest dishes celebrated as far north as New York and as far south as Alabama. There are options for vegetarians and suggestions for meat-lovers. There are time-intensive entrees as well as quick-to-prepare appetizers. And while we have provided recipes for many of the dishes featured, let's be clear: The best way to appreciate any Appalachian dish is to pack up the car and head to the mountains.