8 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Catfish

You can't have a conversation about Southern cooking without mentioning catfish. Whether it's Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Catfish Nuggets, or traditional Fried Catfish, this meaty fish cooks up moist and tender no matter how you serve it. It's no surprise that catfish is associated with southern food as many of the country's top states for catfishing are in the southeast United States. Catfish get their name from their barbels, tendrils on the fish's jaw that help them find food and resemble a cat's whiskers. They also make a purring sound when caught. Catfish are bottom feeders known to burrow in mud, which can give them a somewhat muddy taste. They plant themselves in mud as protection against predators and female catfish burrow in order to lay their eggs safely. Many of my personal chef clients were hesitant to add catfish to their menus for this reason.

Most catfish you find in grocery stores are farm-raised. The difference between farmed and wild catfish is their living environment. Farm-raised fish typically don't have the muddy taste because they are raised in clay ponds filled with fresh water with closely-monitored diets. Frying is the most common method of preparing catfish and you can follow the standard order for breading—flour, egg, breadcrumbs—for great results. As straightforward as the process may seem, it's surprisingly easy to mess up cooking catfish if you don't avoid these common mistakes.