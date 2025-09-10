Dolly Parton's Easy Cornbread Comes Together With Just 3 Southern Staples
Dolly Parton really is a jack of all trades. An award-winning musician, movie star, entrepreneur, and theme park-owner, the "Queen of Country" is one of the most recognizable figures in American pop culture — and, as if that weren't enough, she also bakes. Her easy cornbread recipe can be whipped up in minutes using just a few Southern staples. Parton shared her cornbread recipe in her 2006 cookbook "Dolly's Dixie Fixin's: Love, Laughter, and Lots of Good Food" and in a post on the Dollywood Facebook page. The ingredient list is incredibly simple, using just self-rising cornmeal, buttermilk, bacon drippings, and a little salt and pepper.
That's really all there is to it, but if you want a little more guidance, Parton offers a couple of tips. First, make sure you grease the skillet so the cornbread doesn't stick — Parton uses more bacon grease to upgrade her recipe. As for measurements, aim for 2 teaspoons of bacon droppings, 2 cups of cornmeal, and 1 to 1 ½ cups of buttermilk. Mix the cornmeal, seasonings, and drippings first, then add the buttermilk slowly, stirring with a wooden spoon until the batter is smooth but stiff. Then, transfer to the greased skillet and bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until the top springs back, about 30 minutes.
Tips for perfecting Dolly Parton's cornbread
People have run into some minor issues with the Dolly Parton's cornbread recipe – mainly because they miss the note about the cornmeal. Unlike a typical cornbread recipe, Parton's version doesn't contain any raising agents, which is why it's important to double check that you use a self-rising cornmeal as opposed to a standard one. She recommends those from Martha White or White Lily, but any brand should do. If you can't find any, you can add also a ½ teaspoon of baking soda to your mix.
To get a good crust on the cornbread, some people recommend preheating the skillet. Simply leave it in the oven while it's preheating, and you'll hear a nice sizzle when the batter hits the pan. There's been a little confusion over the drippings, too, as a later version of the recipe shared by Parton and her sister in the 2024 cookbook "Good Lookin' Cookin" calls for 5 tablespoons of drippings in the batter, rather than the 2 teaspoons Parton lists in her 2006 cookbook. But either way, it shouldn't impact the flavor of the cornbread.
Last but not least, be careful not to over beat the batter in Parton's recipe –- it will ruin the texture. You really only need to stir it for 20 or 30 seconds. But if even that sounds like too much, you can always buy a box of the Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines sweet cornbread mix on Amazon.