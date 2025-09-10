Dolly Parton's Easy Cornbread Comes Together With Just 3 Southern Staples

People have run into some minor issues with the Dolly Parton's cornbread recipe – mainly because they miss the note about the cornmeal. Unlike a typical cornbread recipe, Parton's version doesn't contain any raising agents, which is why it's important to double check that you use a self-rising cornmeal as opposed to a standard one. She recommends those from Martha White or White Lily, but any brand should do. If you can't find any, you can add also a ½ teaspoon of baking soda to your mix.

To get a good crust on the cornbread, some people recommend preheating the skillet. Simply leave it in the oven while it's preheating, and you'll hear a nice sizzle when the batter hits the pan. There's been a little confusion over the drippings, too, as a later version of the recipe shared by Parton and her sister in the 2024 cookbook "Good Lookin' Cookin" calls for 5 tablespoons of drippings in the batter, rather than the 2 teaspoons Parton lists in her 2006 cookbook. But either way, it shouldn't impact the flavor of the cornbread.

Last but not least, be careful not to over beat the batter in Parton's recipe –- it will ruin the texture. You really only need to stir it for 20 or 30 seconds. But if even that sounds like too much, you can always buy a box of the Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines sweet cornbread mix on Amazon.