An Influencer Just Found A New Costco Bakery Item That Will Be The Star Of Your Dinner Table
One of the best online sources for info about new Costco products has posted a new bakery item that looks irresistible. Laura Jayne Lamb, who runs Instagram's Costco Hot Finds, shared a video highlighting a roasted garlic butter baguette with parmesan cheese that she found at a Midwest Costco warehouse. The bread comes in a package of two baguettes for just $8.99.
In the video, Lamb also shows a piece of the garlic bread that she broke off the baguette. You can tell from the piece she holds that it is a buttery, garlicky delight. In response to a comment, she says that the bread has loads of roasted garlic.
Another popular Instagram account, Costco Finds & Deals, shared a video that seemed to show the same Kirkland baguettes but in different packaging. That account indicated in a comment that it was in Plano, Texas, and said the bread from Costco's bakery was "so crunchy, garlicky, and delicious." The video also showed a label on the bread's packaging that contained heating instructions that stated it should be toasted on a sheet pan at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes or until golden brown.
Where to find Kirkland garlic parmesan baguettes
We're not sure if this product will come to warehouses throughout the U.S. or if it is just a regional specialty. On Facebook, someone commented, "I was at Costco the other day [and] didn't see this at mine. [Maybe] only at certain Costco[s]." Another person asked, "Is this from Canada or the [U.S.]?" On the Costco Hot Finds post on Instagram, one commenter said, "They used to have an amazing one many years ago! Always missed it!"
We spoke with a Costco representative, who told us that he couldn't find the bread at any U.S. warehouse locations. We also couldn't find the bread on the Costco website. However, people in Canada and New Zealand have been raving about these baguettes for years. On a New Zealand Costco fan page on Facebook, a shopper said in June of 2025, "Got to be the best Garlic Bread [we've] had for a while! 2 x lovely crusty Baguettes, with plenty of garlic butter." The best way to find out if your warehouse has it is to go in person, as the website may not have accurate stock info. If yours doesn't have it, check to see if it has garlic parmesan butter dinner rolls. These new dinner rolls are drowning in butter and perfect for pizza night, and we named them a must-buy from Costco's Spring 2025 products.