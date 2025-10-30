An Influencer Just Found A New Costco Bakery Item That Will Be The Star Of Your Dinner Table

One of the best online sources for info about new Costco products has posted a new bakery item that looks irresistible. Laura Jayne Lamb, who runs Instagram's Costco Hot Finds, shared a video highlighting a roasted garlic butter baguette with parmesan cheese that she found at a Midwest Costco warehouse. The bread comes in a package of two baguettes for just $8.99.

In the video, Lamb also shows a piece of the garlic bread that she broke off the baguette. You can tell from the piece she holds that it is a buttery, garlicky delight. In response to a comment, she says that the bread has loads of roasted garlic.

Another popular Instagram account, Costco Finds & Deals, shared a video that seemed to show the same Kirkland baguettes but in different packaging. That account indicated in a comment that it was in Plano, Texas, and said the bread from Costco's bakery was "so crunchy, garlicky, and delicious." The video also showed a label on the bread's packaging that contained heating instructions that stated it should be toasted on a sheet pan at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 15 minutes or until golden brown.