5 Big Changes The New Starbucks CEO Has Made In 2025

"As I step into my first week as CEO, I do so not only as a leader, but as a long-time customer." So began Brian Niccol's first official message as the head of Starbucks, in September 2024. He made his vision for the future of the coffee chain clear from the get-go: Getting back to the core of what Starbucks used to be — a community coffee shop. He dubbed this mission "Back to Starbucks."

The main problems that Niccol planned to address immediately had to do with the fast-paced nature of modern Starbucks. "It can feel transactional, menus can feel overwhelming, product is inconsistent, the wait too long or the handoff too hectic," he wrote. In place of that, he wanted the chain's locations to start showing the telltale signs of a quality coffee shop once again. But that would require fundamental changes in the way Starbucks is operated.

Handwritten notes on the cups were in, complex menu items were out. Baristas were told to prioritize hospitality, and new technology was implemented to aid with the massive number of orders. After a full year of Niccol's tenure, response to the changes remains divided. Some say that Starbucks' big revamp backfired, while others believe the chain is moving in the right direction. This article takes a closer look at five major changes Niccol implemented in 2025 and how they're shaping the future of Starbucks.