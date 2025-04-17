Why Starbucks Employees Aren't Happy With The Latest Dress Code

Starbucks has seen a bevy of changes aimed at customers this year, but a controversial new decision about the dress code is aimed squarely at the coffee chain's employees. The overhaul in Starbucks strategy has come as a result of a new CEO named last year, Brian Niccol, and the challenges the company has faced with declining revenue.

The direction Starbucks has taken has mostly been a kind of "back to what works" approach, with the new CEO emphasizing a return to being a welcoming community coffeehouse. This has involved some celebrated decisions, like Starbucks bringing back the classic cafe self-service condiment bar, as well as more controversial ones, like simplifying the menu by dropping a lot of Starbucks' drink options. And now, the new rules simplifying the Starbucks dress code have been met with more hostility from workers.

The anger stems from how limiting the new dress code is. Announced on April 14, Starbucks says it wants to emphasize the classic green apron and logo more, and that employees' options will be "any solid black short and long-sleeved crewneck, collared, or button-up shirts," along with khaki pants or black and blue denim. The only alternative to a solid black top will be a new line of official Starbucks-branded t-shirts. On the surface, this isn't too different from most chains, but it's a big change for employees, who have spent money acquiring a whole work-appropriate wardrobe that is now no longer usable.