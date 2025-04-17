Why Starbucks Employees Aren't Happy With The Latest Dress Code
Starbucks has seen a bevy of changes aimed at customers this year, but a controversial new decision about the dress code is aimed squarely at the coffee chain's employees. The overhaul in Starbucks strategy has come as a result of a new CEO named last year, Brian Niccol, and the challenges the company has faced with declining revenue.
The direction Starbucks has taken has mostly been a kind of "back to what works" approach, with the new CEO emphasizing a return to being a welcoming community coffeehouse. This has involved some celebrated decisions, like Starbucks bringing back the classic cafe self-service condiment bar, as well as more controversial ones, like simplifying the menu by dropping a lot of Starbucks' drink options. And now, the new rules simplifying the Starbucks dress code have been met with more hostility from workers.
The anger stems from how limiting the new dress code is. Announced on April 14, Starbucks says it wants to emphasize the classic green apron and logo more, and that employees' options will be "any solid black short and long-sleeved crewneck, collared, or button-up shirts," along with khaki pants or black and blue denim. The only alternative to a solid black top will be a new line of official Starbucks-branded t-shirts. On the surface, this isn't too different from most chains, but it's a big change for employees, who have spent money acquiring a whole work-appropriate wardrobe that is now no longer usable.
The new Starbucks dress code limits employees to only solid black tops or select company-made shirts
The best example of how frustrating the new Starbucks dress code is for employees comes visually courtesy of user @slytherintimelordd on TikTok. In it, they lay out 15 different t-shirts that they had been able to wear to work that are no longer usable. What's more absurd, though, is that every single one of the shirts they can't wear anymore are official Starbucks merchandise with company designs.
Starbucks has said it will allow employees to choose two free shirts from the store's new approved line of apparel. That certainly makes a difference, but that won't replace most of employees' now banned wardrobes that had been acceptable for years, not to mention the limit on a small bit of personal expression. Over on the Starbucks Reddit — a popular place for employees to both celebrate and criticize the company — a busy thread has already popped up encouraging employees to talk to their managers and push back on the new dress code. As one commentator puts it, "I'm just upset over all the wasted money I spent on coffee gear shirts that were dress code approved for YEARS and now I can't wear them." Starbucks employees have always had rules they need to follow regarding tattoos, piercings and other parts of their personal appearance, but in trying to be more welcoming to customers, the chain may have just made itself a lot less welcoming to its own workers.