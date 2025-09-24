Higher Prices, Stricter Rules: How Starbucks' Big Revamp Backfired

In 2024, Brian Niccol took over as the CEO of Starbucks. With his arrival, he promised a big revamp, — dubbed "Back to Starbucks" — that emphasized the overall experience a person has from when they enter Starbucks to when they receive their order. Niccol's strategy is customer-centered, including initiatives like the return of a classic, in-store café feature and an the updated message-writing policy that requires baristas to write cutesy messages on the cups. While the idea itself certainly makes sense, it doesn't seem to be working out in practice.

As a part of the changes, Starbucks fundamentally changed its menu in 2025, leading to many customers being unhappy with the service. Not only are some menu items gone, others now cost more — and the time it takes to get them seems longer than ever. Even after Niccol's implementation of Smart Queue in July 2025, which was supposed to ensure every customer got served within four minutes, people have been known to wait as much as 30 un-caffeinated minutes at some locations.

Starbuck's revamp was supposed to result in higher profits and customer satisfaction. Instead, the revenue is dropping, the shares are falling, and the employees are struggling to keep up with the pace.